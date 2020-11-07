IPL 2020: We did well to go through spells of world-class RCB spinners, says Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson

Having won the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner elected to field and the bowlers proved him right as they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 131/7.

However, Sunrisers too had a terrible start in while chasing a low total as they lost opener Shreevats Goswami in the first over itself. Opening the bowling for RCB, Mohammed Siraj struck early and got Goswami caught behind for a duck.

The Orange Army were then dealt with a major blow in the sixth over when their in-form skipper David Warner was dismissed for 17. Kohli went upstairs to review the decision and the TV umpire ruled in favour of the bowling side, although it seemed a bit controversial for there wasn't a conclusive piece of evidence to change on-field umpire's not out signal.

After powerplay, Manish Pandey and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson tried to revive their team in the run chase. But Pandey (24 off 21) was dismissed by Adam Zampa and RCB bowlers started mounting pressure on SRH batsmen. Young Priyam Garg (7) too was outfoxed by wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and SRH were in dire straits at that moment.

However, Williamson held his guard and kept his cool at the other end and the new-man in Jason Holder supported him brilliantly as the duo struck a fifty partnership and took their team home with two balls to spare.

Known for his calm demeanour and brilliant timings, Williamson displayed his batting masterclass as he slammed an unbeaten 50 off 44 deliveries. The exceedingly talented right-handed batsman played some brilliant drives and hit a couple of massive sixes via slog sweeps and put the pressure on the opposition.

The Kiwi skipper was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant knock and the soft-spoken cricketer revealed how he constructed his innings after taking some time to access the pitch and conditions. The stylish batsman also lauded his team for playing world-class RCB spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali and Washington Sundar well and not giving them too many wickets.

During the post-match presentation, Williamson said: "Look it was a tough game. It was never going to be easy against a class side like RCB. The surface was a little tricky and chasing anything on it wasn't easy. It was a challenge for us to restrict them to that kind of a total. They also had two world-class spinners. We did well to go through their spells without losing too many wickets."

Talking about his batting position and how he has to adjust to as per the conditions, Williamson said: "Batting at number four can vary a lot and becomes surface dependent. A few shots from Jason helped. The guys have been fighting hard."

Praising the experienced West Indies skipper, Williamson said the former is cooler than him. "He (Holder) is cooler than me. The all-rounder role in the team has been well held by him," Williamson added further.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier at the same venue on Sunday (November 8).