IPL 2020: SRH vs RR: Warner, Pandey achieve milestones

Heading into the match, the Sunrisers opener was on the verge of achieving two milestones. The Australian cricketer had missed out on one milestone in their previous match and on Sunday's game he crossed the milestone easily.

Heading into Sunday's game, Warner needed just two runs to complete 3500 IPL runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. And his patient knock off 48 against the Royals ensured he crossed that mark with ease.

But with Jofra Archer bowling him out on 48, Warner will have to wait for another milestone. Apart from the 3500 runs for SRH, Warner was also set to join the 5000+ club in the IPL. Ahead of the Royals match, Warner needed 67 runs to complete 5000 runs in the tournament. But the SRH skipper will have to wait for the next match as he fell 19 runs short of the 5K mark.

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey also crossed a milestone during the match. Heading into the game Pandey needed just 9 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs. With Pandey comfortably notching up his 17th IPL fifty off just 40 deliveries, the batsman crossed the 3000 run mark with ease.