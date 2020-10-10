IPL 2020: Strike rate is over-rated, says KL Rahul

Hit from the world go is the mantra in the shortest form of the game as is evident from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE.

However Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul has a different take on the matter as the wicketkeeper-batsman feels strike rate is very 'over-rated'.

"I think the strike rate is very-very overrated. For me, it's only about how I can win games for my team and on a certain day if 120 can win a game for my team then I will take that. This is how I bat," Rahul told ANI ahead of his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (October 10).

With 313 runs from six games, Rahul, who opens the KXIP innings is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2020.

However after a promising start to their campaign, his team's performance has nosedived with them suffering five defeats from six games and languishing at the bottom of the IPL table

Ahead of Match 24 of IPL 2020 against KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Rahul hopes his team can bounce back with him ready to lead from the front.

"As a leader, you've to take responsibility. We all make mistakes I'm not saying that I haven't made a few mistakes but you learn each day as a leader".