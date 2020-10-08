IPL 2020: Sunil Narine is one of us, least we can do is back him: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

The Dinesh Karthik-led Knight Riders bounced back from their 18-run win to the Delhi Capitals, to notch up their third win of the season. With Wednesday's win the Knights are placed third on the table with six points from five matches.

Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik has been facing heavy criticism and the win over Chennai will take some of the pressure of the skipper. Karthik has been heavily criticized for handing Sunil Narine the opener's spot. Narine has failed to click with the bat in the previous outings. Though against CSK, Narine did come in to bat down the order, the captain said the least the team could do is back him.

The move worked in the Kolkata team's favour as Rahul Tripathi, who was handed the opener's role, scored a blistering 81 off 51.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after KKR's win, Karthik said, "There are some key players. Sunil Narine is one of us. The least we can do is back him. I am really proud of him as a player. We thought we will ease Sunny's pressure a little bit and send Rahul up.

"Our batting is very fluid. I started at 3, I am batting at 7. That is the good thing. Over the years fluid line-ups have done better," said the skipper.

Chennai were cruising in their chase as they were 99 for 1 at one stage. But the KKR bowlers struck well to five up four quick wickets, as they ended at 157 for 5. Praising his bowlers, the Kolkata skipper said, "The way they batted at the start they did really well, but at the back end I had great faith in Sunny and Varun. That paid off for me."

Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled economical spells to restrict the Chennai batsmen.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will look to follow this up with another win when they take on the Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.