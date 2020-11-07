IPL 2020: Sunrisers skipper Warner praises Williamson for 'masterclass' against Royal Challengers

Williamson scored an unbeaten half-century, while Jason Holder played a supporting role as SRH kept their finals hope alive by defeating RCB by six-wicket in the Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

After the match, Warner praised Williamson for his gutsy knock and said the New Zealander has often carried his national team over the line.

"What a masterclass from Kane, he's done it for years for New Zealand. With the class of batting line up they had, you obviously knew there was something in that wicket with the new ball holding. You had to wait for the ball to be overpitched," Warner told at the presentation ceremony.

"The spinners bowled quite slow, fantastic through the middle overs. But end of the day, when you have a guy like Kane at the end," he added.

Warner also explained the decision to hold T Natarajan for the last 10 overs and congratulated the pacer on his newborn baby.

"Last few games have taken a bit out. We had to beat the top three to make it first, and we had to knock out three again. We had to sort of change our strategy around the first six, bowl Sandy and Jase with 5 in the powerplay, hold Natarajan and Rash for the middle overs," Warner said.

"We had to work out a formula and it's going well. Congratulations to Natarajan and his wife, they had a baby this morning. What a gift for the little one," the SRH skipper added.

SRH will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 8) with winner getting a chance to play the summit clash against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (November 10). And Warner was ready for DC's challenge and said their opponents have a great team.

"Bit close for my liking. Delhi is a fantastic team, we've spoken about their world-class bowling. Shikhar is in form, Shreyas as well who is a linchpin for them," Warner concluded.