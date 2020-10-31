IPL 2020: Team Bana Lo takes internet by storm

Known for his quirky remixes, Mukhate has been riding high on the most trending catchphrase of IPL -- Team Bana Lo.

It is also being used now by the political parties to take potshots at each other.

Mukhate had become an internet sensation previously for his funny musical take on Rasode Mei Kaun Tha and Biggini Shoot.

And now Team Bana Lo is trending everywhere in the world wide web.

The IPL 2020 which is being currently held in three venues in the UAE will conclude on November 10 with the final scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 is the title sponsor of the most high-profile T20 franchise-based tournaments in the world.

Dream11's entry as the title sponsor was itself dramatic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to find a new sponsor for IPL 2020 after parting ways with smartphone major Vivo following the diplomatic fall of with China.

IPL 2020 heralds a digital revolution

Dream11 then entered the fray along with Byjus, who were already the kit sponsor of Team India, and Unacademy. Dream11 made a bid of Rs 222 crore, Byju's bid was Rs 201 crore while Unacademy the third with a Rs 171 crore bid. The BCCI opted for Dream11.

Dream11 is not the only sponsor from digital world for IPL 2020 with online learning platform Unacademy, credit card payments company Cred and e-commerce payment firm Paytm also on board.

The Dream11 had already tied up with a number of high-profile leagues across sports around the world including Caribbean Premier League, Indian Super League, National Basketball League, Pro Kabaddi League.

BCCI's contract with Dream11 is supposed to finish by the end of the year.