IPL 2020: The batsmen let the bowlers down: Dhoni on CSK’s loss to KKR

While the Knights picked up their third win of the season, the Super Kings fell to their fourth loss this season. With just four points from six matches this season, the CSK has endured a rough start.

After Wednesday's loss to the Dinesh Karthik-led Knight Riders, CSK skipper MS Dhoni rued the batting collapse that saw the Knights defeated the Chennai team.

Despite a blistering knock from Kolkata opener Rahul Tripathi (81 off 51), the Chennai bowlers fought back to restrict the Knight Riders to 167. CSK got off to a solid start, but a mini collapse saw them fall to their fourth loss.

At one point CSK were cruising at 99 for 1 and then CSK finished at 157/5. Super Kings skipper Dhoni rued the loss of wickets and said that the Chennai batsmen let the bowlers down.

Speaking after the match, Dhoni said, "In the middle overs, there was a phase when they bowled two-three good overs. Then we lost wickets. If our batting was different during that period, the result would have been different."

Dhoni said his bowlers did well to restrict the Knights. "Initially we gave away a few too many with the new ball. Karn did really well. The bowlers did well to bring them down to 160, but the batsmen let the bowlers down.

"There were no boundaries in the end, and you have to be slightly innovative in these scenarios. If someone is bowling just back of a length, you have to find a way to hit boundaries," signed off the Chennai skipper.