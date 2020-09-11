IPL 2020: The fastest IPL hundreds, know the enforcers

1. Chris Gayle - 100 in 30 balls

Gayle hammered 175 in 66 balls 2013 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors and the hundred came off just 30 balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. There were 17 sixes and 13 fours. AB de Villiers made an 8-ball 31 with three fours and as many sixes as Royal Challengers Bangalore piled up a massive 263/5 and won the match by 130 runs. These numbers remain the highest individual score, fastest IPL hundred, highest team score and one of the highest victory margins by runs.

2. Yusuf Pathan - 100 in 37 balls

Once Mumbai Indians made 212/6, it was clear that Rajasthan Royals needed a big effort to overhaul it back in 2010. But at 66 for 4 in 9.2 overs, Royals stared at the wrong end of the barrel. However, Yusuf kicked up a storm at the Brabourne stadium making hundred in 37 balls, then the fastest IPL hundred. However, that was not enough for Royals to win the match as MI sneaked home by 4 runs.

3. David Miller - 100 in 38 balls

Remember those ‘Killer Miller' headlines back in 2013. The origin of those were in that 38-ball hundred the South African made against RCB for Kings XI Punjab at the IS Bindra Stadium. Royal Challengers made a challenging 190 for three and looked on course to register a win when they reduced Kings XI to 64 for 4 in 10 overs. But Miller and Rajagopal Sathish added 130 runs in just 8 overs to take Kings XI past the line. In that Miller made an astonishing 101 runs and Sathish contributed 27. The Punjab outfit went past the tape with two overs to spare.

4. Adam Gilchrist - 100 in 42 balls

It was the first edition of the IPL in 2008. Deccan Chargers were struggling for consistency but notched up a brilliant win over Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai struggled to 154 for 7 in 20 overs and stage was set for ‘Gilly.' The master batsman from Australia hammered a hundred from 42 balls, 109 off 47 balls in total, with 9 fours and 10 sixes as Kings XI crossed the tape in just 12 overs for a 10-wicket win. VVS Laxman, the other opener made 37 off 26 balls, at a respected strike rate of 142.30 but Gilchrist made those runs at 231.91.

5. AB de Villiers - 100 off 43 balls

Royal Challengers cantered to 248 for three with AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli smashing hundreds against Gujarat Lions. AB hammered 129 off 52 balls with 10 fours and 12 sixes and hundred came in 43 balls. His strike-rate was 248.07. Kohli, at the other end, looked like a slow couch making 109 off 55 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes at 198.18. Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Jordan shared 7 wickets among them as RCB emerged a 144-run winner.