IPL 2020: Tom Moody slams Delhi Capitals for gifting Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians

Boult, who has picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches so far this season, has been combined with Jasprit Bumrah and has been key to Mumbai Indians reaching the IPL 2020 final.

In Qualifier 1 against DC, the left-arm pacer was once again at his best as he picked up two wickets in the first over itselt and rattled Delhi's chase of 201 to help Mumbai Indians get one step closer to their fifth IPL title.

Boult may have not played much last season, but Moody believes it was an "extraordinary move" by Delhi Capitals to give away a deadly bowler like him, who is very good at swing.

"To me that was an extraordinary move. And I know that at that point at that trade, they didn't know that the tournament was going to move to the UAE. But even so, Trent Boult would be deadly in Mumbai because that is one venue where the ball would swing," Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

Moody also said DC should have put Boult, who is one of the best bowlers in powerplay, in the auction rather than gifting the New Zealander to the champions.

"He (Boult) is one of the best powerplay bowlers in the IPL so to gift him to one of the strongest teams, if not the strongest team of the whole tournament, an ace like that, it's extraordinary. If they were wanting to cash their chips in so to speak with him, they should have just done it through the auction and let not only Mumbai but other teams fish around for Boult," he added.

Boult was forced to leave the field during the Qualifier 1 due to an injury, but Rohit Sharma and co will hope he returns to fitness before the final, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (November 10) in Dubai.

