IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Shami's consistent yorker bowling ability

Dubai, Ocotber 20: Just two days after his fine performance in the Super Over win over Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammad Shami was back bowling them yorkers in the death against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (October 20).
In the first super over on Sunday (October 18), Jasprit Bumrah conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory, but Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over. The right-handed pacer knew he just had to bowl yorkers and he nailed them perfectly.
Following that performance, the pace bowler was hailed as the hero of KXIP and he was once again praised on Tuesday (October 20) for his ability to bowl yorkers consistently. In fact, he conceded just six and seven runs in his last two overs - 18th and 20th over - when centurion Shikhar Dhawan was at the crease.
Kings XI Punjab restricted Delhi Capitals to 164 for 5 in 20 overs with Shami 2 for 28 in his quota of four overs.
Former pacer Ian Bishop took to social media and said age doesn't matter if one wants to improve.
"Shami's improvement since IPL 2019, & his great yorkers this season is a great encouragement to all of us that improvement, even at a later stage is not beyond any of us if we work hard at it," Bishop tweeted.
Shami's improvement since IPL 2019, & his great yorkers this season is a great encouragement to all of us that improvement, even at a later stage is not beyond any of us if we work hard at it.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 20, 2020
The Indian pacer is only behind T Natarjan (22) of Sunrisers Hyderabad for most yorkers bowled in the death with 15 yorkers, conceding just 22 runs.
Former India opener, meanwhile, said it was a wonderful fightback from KXIP to restrict DC, thanks to Shami's yorker and he added there is another thriller on the cards.
"KXIP put in a much improved bowling performance in the back end of the innings. Shami has been sensational. 164 is a below-par score...but definitely enough for a last-ball finish," Chopra tweeted.
#KXIP put in a much improved bowling performance in the back end of the innings. Shami has been sensational. 164 is a below-par score...but definitely enough for a last-ball finish 😇🙌 #IPL2020— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 20, 2020
Here are the other reactions on social media:
Top class death bowling this from Mohd. Shami!— Tanmay #ShamiFC (@fast_hostile) October 20, 2020
Fcuk all those fancy slower balls, yorker is your thing, Sir!
Bowled, man! 👏🏼🔥
Superover bowling by shami in previous match give confidence to shami to bowl quick fire Yorker...— Rocky paghadal patidar (@rockypatidarr) October 20, 2020
Sollapona....shami, Bumrah equal ku Yorker semaya podran 👏👏#KXIPvsDC pic.twitter.com/L4CEmx9obe— sandeep (@loud_loner) October 20, 2020
KL Rahul - last over hain runs jaane nahi chahiye.— Nilesh17 (@nileshmosare) October 20, 2020
Shami - kya karu bol, slower one ya yorker
KL Rahul - yorker daal, sabke sab kyun ki pic.twitter.com/cyJ69KkhXr
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.