IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Shami's consistent yorker bowling ability

In the first super over on Sunday (October 18), Jasprit Bumrah conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory, but Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over. The right-handed pacer knew he just had to bowl yorkers and he nailed them perfectly.

Following that performance, the pace bowler was hailed as the hero of KXIP and he was once again praised on Tuesday (October 20) for his ability to bowl yorkers consistently. In fact, he conceded just six and seven runs in his last two overs - 18th and 20th over - when centurion Shikhar Dhawan was at the crease.

Kings XI Punjab restricted Delhi Capitals to 164 for 5 in 20 overs with Shami 2 for 28 in his quota of four overs.

Former pacer Ian Bishop took to social media and said age doesn't matter if one wants to improve.

"Shami's improvement since IPL 2019, & his great yorkers this season is a great encouragement to all of us that improvement, even at a later stage is not beyond any of us if we work hard at it," Bishop tweeted.

Shami's improvement since IPL 2019, & his great yorkers this season is a great encouragement to all of us that improvement, even at a later stage is not beyond any of us if we work hard at it. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 20, 2020

The Indian pacer is only behind T Natarjan (22) of Sunrisers Hyderabad for most yorkers bowled in the death with 15 yorkers, conceding just 22 runs.

Former India opener, meanwhile, said it was a wonderful fightback from KXIP to restrict DC, thanks to Shami's yorker and he added there is another thriller on the cards.

"KXIP put in a much improved bowling performance in the back end of the innings. Shami has been sensational. 164 is a below-par score...but definitely enough for a last-ball finish," Chopra tweeted.

#KXIP put in a much improved bowling performance in the back end of the innings. Shami has been sensational. 164 is a below-par score...but definitely enough for a last-ball finish 😇🙌 #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 20, 2020

Here are the other reactions on social media:

Top class death bowling this from Mohd. Shami!

Fcuk all those fancy slower balls, yorker is your thing, Sir!

Bowled, man! 👏🏼🔥 — Tanmay #ShamiFC (@fast_hostile) October 20, 2020

Superover bowling by shami in previous match give confidence to shami to bowl quick fire Yorker... — Rocky paghadal patidar (@rockypatidarr) October 20, 2020

KL Rahul - last over hain runs jaane nahi chahiye.

Shami - kya karu bol, slower one ya yorker

KL Rahul - yorker daal, sabke sab kyun ki pic.twitter.com/cyJ69KkhXr — Nilesh17 (@nileshmosare) October 20, 2020