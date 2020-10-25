IPL 2020: Very disappointed we did not get the job done: David Warner after SRH’s loss to KXIP

After the SRH bowlers restricted KXIP to a paltry 126, the David Warner-led side failed to chase it down as SRH were bowled out for 114.

Despite getting their chase off to a strong start, Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets each to topple the Sunrisers batting line-up.

After Sunrisers let the match slip from a winning position, Hyderabad skipper David Warner was left disappointed with his side’s performance.

“In regards to our batting, we got off to a good start, but very disappointed. We did not get the job done. We probably got a bit complacent in the middle and we did not take the game on enough like we did in the previous game. I think we felt that we would get the runs easily but then we sort of let the balls get ahead of the runs,” Warner said at the post-match press conference.

The captain further added, “That’s what happens in a game of cricket, if you give your opposition a sniff it can get taken away from you very fast.”

Though the batting let them down, Warner lauded the bowlers who put up a solid show to restrict KXIP to a paltry total. “Our bowlers did an incredible job. They did an exceptional job through the middle period to take wickets. Today was a special day for them,” stated the skipper.

With the loss to KXIP, Hyderabad fell to their seventh loss of the season. The David Warner-led side are currently placed sixth on the points table with eight points from eleven matches.

For SRH to have a chance to win, they not only have to win their next three games convincingly, but a lot may depend on the net run rate.

Talking about their upcoming games and chances to qualify, the SRH skipper said that the team will definitely look to put up a strong show in their upcoming games.

“I would like to think that the team will do that, definitely. We’ve got three challenging games coming up, one here and two in Sharjah. If you want to win the tournament, you’ve got to beat the top three teams and that’s what we face in our next assignment,” signed off Warner.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.