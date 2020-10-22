IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia take 'Break The Beard' challenge ahead of SRH-RR game

Fans are not just pleased to see the players try their best against each other on the field but also rock with their signature looks as the game unfolds.

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar, sporting an attractive chin beard, and Rahul Tewatia from Rajasthan Royals shows off an impressive handlebar moustache with his signature goatee. With their stylish looks, the two cricketers are going to impress with their new looks.

As more and more players join the #BreakTheBeard challenge, it is quite apparent, that though these players may have to train for cricket, but they were definitely born with a sense of style.

Now, we can't wait to see who rocks their look better in tonight's match, but we are sure to see an impressive show, nonetheless.

The young guns of both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win game.

Whether it is Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad of Sunrisers or Kartik Tyagi, Riyan Parag of the Royals, the youngsters from both sides will be feeling the pressure of doing something out of the box in case their illustrious seniors fail in that pursuit.

The Sunrisers are currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game while Royals are a notch ahead with eight points after their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.

While SRH can't afford to slip up even one bit with five games remaining, RR would be hoping to continue the winning momentum and hope that their foreign recruits continue in good nick like the CSK game.