IPL 2020: Kohli, Dhoni, Malinga: Know why they are the best IPL players ever

1. Five best batsmen

It is not much wonder that Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain has made 5412 runs from IPL 2008 to IPL 2019. Suresh Raina is second in the list with 5312 runs while playing for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions. Rohit Sharma played for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians and made 4898 runs. David Warner who appeared for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad has made 4706 runs and fifth on the list is Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander played for three teams - Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals - to register 4579 runs.

2. Five highest individual scores

Not so surprisingly, the highest individual score category is dominated by three best T20 players of all time. Chris Gayle is on top of the list with a 175 off just 65 balls and he made that blitz against Pune Warriors for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Universe Boss also occupies the fifth slot with a 62-ball 128 against Delhi Daredevils. Brendon McCullum is second on the list - that 158 off 73 balls in the inaugural match of the IPL 2008 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. AB de Villiers is on the third and fourth slots. The RCB batsman made 133 off 59 balls against Mumbai Indians and a 52-ball 129 against Gujarat Lions.

3. Five best bowlers

Again, not much surprise here. Lasith Malinga is the range-topper with 170 wickets from 122 matches. But it is astonishing that Malinga played in fewer IPL than others - 10 IPLs against 12 of others. The Lankan Slinger was not part of the 2008 IPL and missed playing the IPL 2018 as he was appointed as the bowling mentor of Mumbai Indians. Malinga is also one of those rare players who played for only one franchise. The second name on the list is Amit Mishra. The leg-spinner played 147 matches for three teams - Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - and took 157 wickets.

Harbhajan Singh played 157 matches and took 150 wickets for two teams - Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings. Piyush Chawla is fourth with 150 wickets from 156 matches for two teams - Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Dwayne is fifth with 147 wickets from 131 matches while playing for MI, Gujarat Lions and CSK.

4. Five best wicketkeepers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni played for two teams - Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune SuperGiant - and effected 132 dismissals (94 catches and 38 stumpings) and is on the totem pole slot. But Dinesh Karthik who played for as many as six teams - DD, Kings XI, RCB, MI, Lions and KKR - is a close second with 131 dismissals (101 catches, 30 stumpings). Robin Uthappa is third on the list with 90 dismissals (58 catches and 32 stumpings). Parthiv Patel is fourth with 82 dismissals (66 catches and 16 stumpings). Wriddhiman Saha, Adam Gilchrist and Naman Ojha follow the leaders.