IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag's advice to Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni ahead of SRH vs CSK

CSK have had a poor season so far, having won just two of their seven matches and have failed all the five times chasing a target.

Dhoni has met with a lot of criticism for the results, especially due to calls to demote himself down the order. But, Sehwag feels Rayudu, who bats higher up the order should also take the responsibility as he scores runs at a slow pace in a T20 game.

"Rayudu has to understand that in T20 cricket, the game ends after 20 overs, and he can't start hitting in the 20th over," Sehwag said on his Facebook channel titled 'Viru Ki Baithak'.

However, Sehwag also said the CSK skipper should push himself higher up the batting order to up the scoring rate and help the team secure wins.

"Dhoni needs to stop thinking about other players. He needs to first think about himself, and come into bat higher up. You cannot just go on promoting other batsmen up the order. For CSK to win, Dhoni will have to bring himself up the order, said Sehwag.

Sehwag also pointed out the fact that always depending on openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis to give the team a good start in not kind on the pair.

"Watson and Du Plessis are under constant pressure that if they don't give CSK a good start, the rest of the team will not be able to get them to a good score.

Watson and Du Plessis have showed what they can do in the past, but have not been very consistent. While Rayudu has performed in flashes, the rest have failed miserably.

Meanwhile, as opposed to their batting, Sehwag felt that CSK bowlers are doing pretty well with Shardul Thakur finding form in the last few games along with Deepak Chahar's consistent performance. But the concern may be with Sam Curran, who went for plenty in the last match.

The three-time champions will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have already beaten Dhoni's men this season.