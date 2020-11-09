Virender Sehwag's hilarious wish for IPL 2020 finalists Delhi Capitals, says ' 2020 aur bahut kuch dikhayega'

It took the Delhi franchise - the original of the first eight teams since the inception of the domestic T20 league - 13 years to finally make it to the finals for the first time.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag - who once a part of the Delhi franchise when it was called Delhi Daredevils - expressed his happiness after Delhi Capitals set up the summit clash with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (November 10).

Sehwag took to his Twitter handle and congratulated his former IPL franchise in a hilarious way. Sehwag tweeted: "Congratulations #DelhiCapitals on reaching the finals. The only active IPL team to have not ever played a final makes it to the final. 2020... Aur bahut kuch dikhayega. #DCvSRH"

Congratulations #DelhiCapitals on reaching the finals. The only active IPL team to have not ever played a final makes it to the final. 2020... Aur bahut kuch dikhayega.#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/M80Mth8B8J — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also congratulated Shreyas Iyer and his band for putting up a fantastic show in the Qualifier 2. But Yuvraj also trolled Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan for not using the DRS after he was dismissed LBW by the on-field umpire. The replay and ball-tracking confirmed it was missing wickets and had the southpaw went upstairs to review it, he would have been saved.

Dhawan said he thought he was caught plumb in front of the wicket off the delivery of Sandeep Sharma but he realised that he should have opted for a review once he reached the boundary fence.

Dhawan had played a knock of 78 runs against SRH in Qualifier 2 of the IPL to allow Delhi Capitals to post a total of 189/3 in the allotted 20 overs. In the 19th over of the innings, Dhawan was sent back to the pavilion by Sandeep.

The ball was a high full toss, Dhawan tried to reverse paddle but he ended up missing the ball. The replays showed that the impact was outside off stump and the umpire had given a wrong decision. However, Dhawan had not opted for a review and he decided to walk off the field. Yuvraj Singh had joked that it looked like Dhawan forgot about taking the review.

"Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs! Not even A single boundary scored hats off Natarajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai Zany face how bout Drs bro? as usual must have forgotten Face with tears of joy game on #DCvSRH," Yuvraj tweeted.

To this, Dhawan replied: "Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya."