IPL 2020: Void created by Suresh Raina tough to fill; Ambati Rayudu best suited at No. 3 for CSK, says Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris termed it will be tough for the team to fill the void created by Raina.

Explaining how will CSK try to fill in a huge void left vacant by Raina, Styris said on Star Sports Cricket Connected, "Yeah, tough one, isn't it, a player of that class, a player who has been so good for so long. To suddenly finds those runs, even in the field and the odd over as well with the ball, is going to be a big task."

Styris opined that Chennai are facing a challenging task but the Yellow Army still has a lot of options for the No. 3 slot. The former all-rounder suggested that CSK should go with Ambati Rayudu as the permanent batsman at No. 3.

"I know that the CSK squad is deep, they've got a lot of options at the top, but I also believe that as much as the pressure is now on to find that No. 3, it's just probably the most challenging time that I can look for any way for CSK. And in particular, the leadership of this group - I think with Dhoni and Stephen Fleming - it's up to them now to bring the group together, now that they have lost Raina and Harbhajan. A couple of options they could go with, the two overseas players at the top and bring in the youngster Gaekwad as well or they may decide to have a pitch-hitter.

"I know that Simon Doull, my fellow New Zealander is guesstimated that Mitchell Santner could go to the top. May be even someone like Jadeja too, who we have seen in Indian colours, has been so good, so they need to find that No. 3. Personally, I'd put Rayudu in there to take that spot," Styris added further.