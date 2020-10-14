IPL 2020: Warne wants bowlers to plot batsmen's dismissal on their own

Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to a surprising win in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 and continues to mentor the side.

The ongoing IPL 2020 being held in the UAE was initially a batsman's paradise, but with wickets having slowed down, bowlers have come to the party, especially the spinners.

IPL 2020: Spinners revel in slow Sharjah pitch

The Australian legend spoke about what it takes for a spinner to succeed in the slam-bang version of cricket.

"What I would like to say is that the bowlers still need to outthink the batsman because there're no computers out there in the ground. You've to think on your feet, you've to adapt and be flexible," Warne was quoted as saying in Dubai-based daily Khaleej Times.

Australia's two-time World Cup is against the practice of youngsters relying too much in technology these days.

"The hardest thing for the young players today is, when we were taught bowling, we were taught to bowl the same ball over and over again, on the same spot. Now in T20 cricket, you can't bowl the same ball twice. You've to ball six different balls in one over. So, it's a lot harder for guys to have that consistency.

"I think too many young players rely on other people, rely on coaches to tell them what to do, they rely on computers to tell them this is how this player gets out," he said.

While he is not against the idea of coaching, Warne wants the youngsters to come out with out-of-the-box ideas of their own as he feels modern-day game is all about adaptability.

"It's good to have that knowledge, but you still need to use your brain. So any tips from me for young players, will be to watch the batsmen and try to work out his weakness yourself because out in the middle you need to be able to work out how to bowl to someone rather than asking the coach what to do. So I think you've to think yourself," added Warner.