IPL 2020: We're happy with the way we're playing, says Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab has now lost two close ties in three games played so far with the latest coming in the high-scoring thriller against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, despite Mayank coming up with a blistering 106 off 50 balls.

"See, very honestly, the talk in the dressing room is very positive, we still've 11 games to go, there're a lot of things that we're doing right, yes we haven't been able to close out, but we aren't focussing on the results," the India opener said in the post-match press conference.

Mayank's swashbuckling hundred came off 45 balls and it was the second fastest by an Indian player in IPL history.

Despite his breathtaking knock, which helped Kings XI Punjab put a mammoth 223 for two, his team went down to Rajasthan Royals who chased down the highest score in IPL history.

Kings XI had earlier lost a close contest to Delhi Daredevils in Super Over, a match they should have won.

Their only win came against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was sandwiched between the two defeats.

"The kind of cricket we're playing, the brand of cricket and the plans we're executing, we're quite happy with that," added Mayank.

Mayank added 183 with his Karnataka and India mate KL Rahul, which was IPL's third-highest partnership for the opening wicket.

The 29-year-old said he was enjoying batting with Rahul, who leads the Kings XI side.

"Definitely, it's a lot of fun to bat with KL, top-class cricketer we share a good friendship, he's a great guy. The talk in the middle was if we both are set, then one guy at least of us two bats through," Mayank added.

