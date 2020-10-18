IPL 2020: We’ve been striving to get wins and today we were competitive: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan, who replaced Dinesh Karthik as skipper, registered his first win as a captain in the tournament, as KKR beat SRH in the super over.

For KKR, the start of the match was Lockie Ferguson. Playing his first match of the season, Ferguson picked up a total of five wickets, including two in the super over.

Praising Ferguson and the team's super display, Morgan said the Knights were competitive in their game against SRH.

Speaking at the post match presentation ceremony, KKR skipper Morgan said, "They're nice to be part of, get a glimpse into what the guys are about. For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding.

"We've been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, didn't happen against Mumbai, today we were competitive," said Morgan.

He further added, "It'll all depend on a lot of match-ups, what we think are the right dynamics at the time [the batting order]. Andre went off the field, we thought he was injured. He came back on and said he could bowl. I think he showed a lot of character to get us to the Super Over after not starting well. He's a superstar player for us. Hopefully we can gather up some momentum after this," stated the captain.

Meanwhile, former KKR skipper, who played a clinical role along with Morgan, said that is was a relief to secure the win. "Relief. It was a game we could have won comfortably. Made it a little tough for ourselves. I think it was a little hard to bat on, a little sticky, that's why you see low scores defended. I started 4, depending on how the match goes Baz (McCullum sends me out) so I'm not fussed about where I bat," signed off Karthik.

With the win, KKR currently occupy the fourth spot on the points table. The Knight Riders have garnered ten points from nine matches.

The Morgan-led side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.