IPL 2020: Why does Virat Kohli underperform as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain?

But an IPL title has eluded them despite the presence of stars. Kohli, Indian captain across all three formats, have been at the helm of RCB since 2011, well ahead of him taking over as India captain in late 2014. But his record as captain in those nine editions has nothing to write home about.

The Royal Challengers had finished at the bottom of the pile twice in 2017 and 2019 and sixth twice in 2014 and 2018. Under Kohli they reached two finals in 2011 where they lost to Chennai Super Kings and in 2016, in which they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the other three editions, they failed to enter the knockout stage twice. In IPL 2012 and 2013 they finished fifth, while in IPL 2015 they finished as second runners-up (third place).

But the RCB management has trusted Kohli to be at the helm despite some underwhelming results, also partly because of his outstanding form as batsman through these seasons. Former India batsman Aakash Chopra pinned the reason for Kohli under performing as RCB captain to the team having wrong combinations.

"He (Kohli) is surely not a successful IPL captain. The team has not done well, it is actually a fact. And it is not one or two years, but many seasons," Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"There are manifold reasons for that. First thing is that they don't pick the correct team. If you see their squad's strength, you can observe glaring mistakes. You can punch holes in them. There are no fast bowlers, who will bowl at the death, who will bat at No 5 and No 6. They have never addressed these problems," said Chopra.

"It is a top-heavy batting team, always a thin bowling line-up, the same Yuzi Chahal, just the same fast bowler, that's about it. If you don't pick the team properly, don't expect miracles from a captain," he said.

Chopra also said the RCB management and Kohli need to address the issue of communication, especially when it comes to roping in players who suit their demands.

"Second reason is that when the Indian team captain is the skipper of your franchise, you don't stretch his bandwidth beyond a point. This is with regards to once again the squad selection. The other people need to do a very good job at the time of squad selection.

"I am sure MS Dhoni would have given the CSK management a list of 3-4 players to be picked and left the rest to the support staff, when he was the Indian captain.

"It is almost impossible for you to sit in the auction and spoon feed the management to pick a particular team. You have to support him, I don't think Kohli has had that kind of support from his support staff," said Chopra, a former Indian opener.