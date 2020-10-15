IPL 2020: "Yeh Prayog Safal Nahi Hone Wala," fans troll Virat Kohli as RCB send AB de Villiers to bat at No. 6

RCB captain Virat Kohli elected to bat first after winning the toss and followed the trend as teams batting first, end up winning most of the games in the ongoing tournament. The wicket at Sharjah was a little slower as the batsmen once again struggled to score that big total.

After opting to bat, RCB did well in the powerplay as they scored 57/1. Punjab bowlers kept Bangalore batsmen in check as they prevented RCB to build partnerships. Finding a place in the playing XI, Murugan Ashwin made the most of the game, as he picked up two wickets, giving away just 23 runs.

Captain Virat Kohli, playing in his 200th IPL game for the RCB scored a solid 48 off 39. He was dismissed by Mohammad Shami in the 18 over and AB de Villiers was also sent back to the dugout in the same over. De Villiers scored just 2 before getting dismissed.

However, what surprised the experts, as well as the fans, was captain Kohli's decision to keep AB de Villiers waiting and the former South Africa swashbuckler walked into the middle at number 6.

Many believed that the reason, RCB changed De Villiers' batting order perhaps due to his poor form against leg-spinners and KXIP fielded Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin in their Playing XI.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter to Kohli's decision:

