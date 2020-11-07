IPL 2020: You don’t see that in T20 cricket: Vaughan lauds India pacer

After the fast bowler registered career-best figures of 4 for 14 against Delhi Capitals to seal their place in the final, former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded the bowler and said he had no doubt that Bumrah is currently the best in international cricket.

Bumrah’s scintillating display saw Mumbai register a 57-run win over Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing edition of the IPL in Dubai.

Speaking in a Cricbuzz video, the former cricketer said, “I’ve got no hesitation in saying that he’s the best in the world right now. 10 for 45 in his last three games, I mean you don’t see that in T20 cricket. I don’t think anyone would argue that Jasprit Bumrah is the best seam bowler in the world currently.”

Vaughan further added that Bumrah was able to bowl wicket-taking deliveries as he watched the batsman till the last moment because of short and steady run-up. “He waits and waits and waits and delivers that big ball right at the last moment. The ball that got Stoinis was too quick, it was through him before he knew it,” Vaughan said.

Bumrah is the Purple Cap holder of the ongoing season with 27 wickets from 14 matches.

Following the win, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians entered their sixth IPL final.

(With input from agencies)