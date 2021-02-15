IPL 2021 Auction: 4 teams that might bid for Australia batsman Chris Lynn, 3rd highest run-scorer in BBL 10

Kolkata Knight Riders:

The KKR team management might be inclined to once again get the services of the right-handed batsman as a backup opener.

KKR coach Bredon McCullum might be interested in roping in the big-hitting batsman to add some firepower in the batting department and ease some pressure from the shoulders of captain Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Andre Russell.

Familiarity with the Eden Gardens' track in the past might also help him do well for KKR once again.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction, and captain Virat Kohli-led side would be aiming to rope in a few impactful overseas players to strengthen their top-order and Lynn could be just the kind of player they are looking for.

As the RCB batting line-up depends heavily on captain Kohli and vice-captain AB de Villiers and Lynn's inclusion might just provide a batting depth to the Bangalore-based outfit. He could even be a part of the side as a backup-opener in case Devdutt Padikkal or Joshua Philippe - who was awarded the player of the tournament in BBL 10 - get injured.

RCB coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson could look to go after Lynn in the IPL auction.

Chennai Super Kings:

The MS Dhoni-led side has just one spot of overseas players up for grabs in the IPL 2021 auction as a replacement to former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson. CSK's dismal performance in IPL 2020 and their inconsistency to get off to a brisk start from their openers in the powerplays was a matter of concern for captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming.

Chennai finished at the bottom half of the IPL points table for the first time in their history and roping in a quality opener like Lynn might just add the fire-power CSK would need in the upcoming edition. Over the years, one has seen CSK relying on senior and experienced players and there won't be any surprise if the Chennai-based franchise bids for the seasoned campaigner.

Lynn could be the perfect opening partner to the senior South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis in the tournament. Also, the CSK top-order looks slightly inexperienced and in case senior players like Suresh Raina or du Plessis get injured, coach Fleming can count on him.

Kings XI Punjab:

The KL Rahul-led side has the biggest purse for the IPL 2021 Auction and they might also be interested to buy an explosive batsman who could explode from the word go. With Chris Gayle ageing and missing out due to health issues, Lynn could be the best replacement to the former West Indies cricketer.

Lynn could help ease the pressure off captain Lokesh Rahul's shoulders who has been the leading run-scorer for the franchise ever since he joined the Mohali-based franchise.