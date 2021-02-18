IPL 2021 auction: Know the 7 most expensive players in this auction

But the auction turned out anything but drab. In fact, the IPL 2021 auction saw a player being sold for the highest price in the history of the IPL. It was Chris Morris as the South Africa all-rounder was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore, Rs 25 lakh more than Delhi Capitals shelled out for Yuvraj Singh some years ago.

It was a rather surprising bidding battle between Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings for the all-rounder. The entry of Royal Challengers was quite perplexing because they had off-loaded Morris ahead of the auction. Perhaps, it was a business call to extend the purse as Morris carried a hefty purse of Rs 10 crore.

Perhaps, their aim was to re-buy Morris from the auction at a cheaper rate. But the interest shown in him by other teams knocked RCB off their feat and the beneficiary was Morris, who walked away with the highest price tag for an IPL player ever.

Here's the top 7 costliest buys from the IPL 2021 auction.

1. Chris Morris: Rajasthan Royals: Rs 16.25 crore

2. Kyle Jamieson: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 15 crore

3. Glenn Maxwell: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 14.25 crore

4. Jhye Richardson: Punjab Kings: Rs 14 crore

5. K Gowtham: Chennai Super Kings: Rs 9.25 crore

6. Riley Meredith: Punjab Kings: Rs 8 crore

7. Moeen Ali: Chennai Super Kings: Rs 7 crore