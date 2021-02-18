IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Big names to go under the hammer as franchises prepare for bidding war

Chennai, February 18: The much-awaited IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday (February 18) as the eight teams will be eager to add some players to their squad ahead of IPL 14. This will be a mini-auction but the excitement factor will not be any less as there are several big names to go under the hammer.

The eight teams have submitted their respective shortlists to the BCCI and as per the list, 292 players will be up for auction. Big international players like Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Kedar Jadhav, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Colin Ingram have set their base price of Rs 2 crore.

Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the biggest purse available with Rs 53.20 crore, followed by RCB (Rs 35.90 crore), RR (Rs 34.85 crore), CSK (Rs 22.90 crore), MI (Rs 15.35 crore), DC (Rs 12.9 crore) and Rs 10.75 crore each for KKR and SRH.

You can watch the auction live on Star Sports Networks. Live streaming will be on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV customers too can watch the proceedings. You can also follow details of the auction via MyKhel Updates.

Here are the live updates from the IPL 2021 Auction: