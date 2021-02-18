IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Big names to go under the hammer as franchises prepare for bidding war

Chennai, February 18: The much-awaited IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday (February 18) as the eight teams will be eager to add some players to their squad ahead of IPL 14. This will be a mini-auction but the excitement factor will not be any less as there are several big names to go under the hammer.
The eight teams have submitted their respective shortlists to the BCCI and as per the list, 292 players will be up for auction. Big international players like Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Kedar Jadhav, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Colin Ingram have set their base price of Rs 2 crore.
Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the biggest purse available with Rs 53.20 crore, followed by RCB (Rs 35.90 crore), RR (Rs 34.85 crore), CSK (Rs 22.90 crore), MI (Rs 15.35 crore), DC (Rs 12.9 crore) and Rs 10.75 crore each for KKR and SRH.
You can watch the auction live on Star Sports Networks. Live streaming will be on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV customers too can watch the proceedings. You can also follow details of the auction via MyKhel Updates.
Here are the live updates from the IPL 2021 Auction:
The action gets closer as the eight teams will be eager to fill the remaining slots in the team from the auction, beefing up the squad ahead of the IPL 2021.
Franchises briefed ✅— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2021
Rules explained ✅
Players set to go under the hammer ✅
Just one sleep away from VIVO #IPLAuction 2021 🙌🤙 pic.twitter.com/ctPntkaHMo
It's light, camera and auction! With less than three hours to go, 292 players are set to go under the hammer..
📸📸 Snapshots from the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ VIVO IPL Player Auction Briefing here in Chennai. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/U41oDD2bfp— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2021
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been added to the IPL auction list at the last minute.
Mushfiqur Rahim has been added to the #IPLAuction list at the last minute.— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 18, 2021
Will Aaron Finch go to another franchise?
Aaron Finch has appeared for a record 8 sides— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2021
Rajasthan Royals (2010)
Delhi Daredevils (2011-2012)
Pune Warriors (2013)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014)
Mumbai Indians (2015)
Gujarat Lions (2016-2017)
Kings XI Punjab (2018)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (2020)
Now only CSK & KKR remain
Franchises were briefed ahead of the auction!
📸📸 Snapshots from the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ VIVO IPL Player Auction Briefing here in Chennai. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/U41oDD2bfp— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2021
Not much demand for Overseas batsmen. Few big names will go unsold!
#IPLAuction2021 Trends— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 18, 2021
Not much demand for Overseas batsmen. Few big names will go unsold
Overseas quicks will split the money.Lot of supply & no standout proven bowler
Barring Dube and Gowtham spend on Indian players will be less
Finger Spinners in demand
This is how IPL 2021 panned out.
151 players participated in #IPL2020 in the UAE— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2021
96 - from India
17 - from Australia
10 - from England
10 - from South Africa
9 - from West Indies
5 - from New Zealand
3 - from Afghanistan
1 - from Sri Lanka#IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore look to plug gaping holes.
Some absolute superstars of the cricketing world have donned the red and gold for RCB! 🤩⭐️— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 17, 2021
Which 3️⃣ players do you think will join the RCB family tomorrow?
(1/2)#PlayBold #BidForBold #IPLAuction2021 #ClassOf2021 pic.twitter.com/qPSCtFDVkh
Punjab Kings' co-owner Priety Zinta left for Chennai for the auction.
Landed in Chennai for the IPL auction. Super curious to know, which players would you like to see in the #PunjabKings jersey this year 🏏 Let me know folks - I’m all ears 🤩👊🙏 #PBKS #SaddaPunjab #iplauction #iplauction2021 #Ting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i9Nd8aIDpu— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 17, 2021
Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammed Kaif is ready for the IPL 2021 Auction.
Preps done. Now time to play! @DelhiCapitals #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/xSlE4OmHXI— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 18, 2021
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.