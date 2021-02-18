Cricket
IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Big names to go under the hammer as franchises prepare for bidding war

IPL 14 Auction: Live Updates

Chennai, February 18: The much-awaited IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday (February 18) as the eight teams will be eager to add some players to their squad ahead of IPL 14. This will be a mini-auction but the excitement factor will not be any less as there are several big names to go under the hammer.

The eight teams have submitted their respective shortlists to the BCCI and as per the list, 292 players will be up for auction. Big international players like Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Kedar Jadhav, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Colin Ingram have set their base price of Rs 2 crore.

IPL 2021 SPECIAL PAGE

Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the biggest purse available with Rs 53.20 crore, followed by RCB (Rs 35.90 crore), RR (Rs 34.85 crore), CSK (Rs 22.90 crore), MI (Rs 15.35 crore), DC (Rs 12.9 crore) and Rs 10.75 crore each for KKR and SRH.

You can watch the auction live on Star Sports Networks. Live streaming will be on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV customers too can watch the proceedings. You can also follow details of the auction via MyKhel Updates.

Here are the live updates from the IPL 2021 Auction:

12:31 pm

The action gets closer as the eight teams will be eager to fill the remaining slots in the team from the auction, beefing up the squad ahead of the IPL 2021.

11:21 am

It's light, camera and auction! With less than three hours to go, 292 players are set to go under the hammer..

10:48 am

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been added to the IPL auction list at the last minute.

10:42 am

Will Aaron Finch go to another franchise?

10:29 am

Franchises were briefed ahead of the auction!

10:27 am

Not much demand for Overseas batsmen. Few big names will go unsold!

10:26 am

This is how IPL 2021 panned out.

10:25 am

Royal Challengers Bangalore look to plug gaping holes.

10:23 am

Punjab Kings' co-owner Priety Zinta left for Chennai for the auction.

10:21 am

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammed Kaif is ready for the IPL 2021 Auction.

Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 10:17 [IST]
