IPL 2021 Auction: Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan attends event for first time representing KKR

Aryan was filling in for SRK, who could not attend the event. He was spotted at the event seated next to Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, who was accompanied by her father Jay Mehta, who is also a co-owner of KKR.

During the auction, Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, bought Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan's reaction was literally to grin and bear it.

Punjab Kings beat of rivals for the signature of Shahrukh Khan, but it's the budding Tamil Nadu cricketer, who we are talking about here. As Preity's team snapped up the uncapped cricketer for Rs 5.25 crore, she let out an excited scream. Aryan, who was present at the auction couldn't resist a smile as cameras panned onto him.

Juhi Chawla also took to social media to express her excitement at the next gen represnting the KKR table.

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. 🙏😇💜💜💜

— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021