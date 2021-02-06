IPL 2021 Auction: Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell amongst 11 international players with Rs 2 crore base price

The list released by the BCCI comprises 1097 players, including 207 international players. 21 capped Indian players are also made themselves available to go under the hammer.

Most entries have come from the West Indies (56) followed by Australia (42) and South Africa (38). 27 players from associate nations; and 863 uncapped cricketers, including 743 Indians and 68 overseas are part of the list.

The number of uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL game stands at 50 and two for overseas uncapped players.

Here's the list of players with their base price of Rs 2 Crore:

Big international players like Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Kedar Jadhav, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Colin Ingram have set their base price of Rs 2 crore.

Harbhajan, Smith, Maxwell, Jadhav, Moeen were amongst the top players who were not retained by their respective franchises but fans can expect another bidding war during the auction.

Harbhajan and Jadhav who were part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set-up until the previous edition are the only Indian players to have set Rs 2 crore as the base price.

The auction, scheduled a day after the second Test between India and England, will start at 3 pm local time. Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the biggest purse available at with Rs 53.20 crore, followed by RCB (Rs 35.90 crore), RR (Rs 34.85 crore), CSK (Rs 22.90 crore), MI (Rs 15.35 crore), DC (Rs 12.9 crore) and Rs 10.75 crore each for KKR and SRH.