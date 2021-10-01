IPL 2021: Bravo back to his best, bowling at death outstanding, says CSK coach Fleming

Bravo, who is now just seven wickets short of becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL history, is enjoying a terrific run of form in the IPL this season. The 37-year-old Trinidadian has so far claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.56 in 7 matches.

And the West Indian starred for CSK with the ball alongside Josh Hazlewood on Thursday (September 30) helping the side restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to paltry 134/7. CSK eventually defeated SRH by 6 wickets in Match 44 of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah.

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Following their ninth win of the season, Fleming believed Bravo has provided some good competition to Sam Curran for the all-rounder spot in the CSK team.

"Well, some good competition for that place for Sam. Sam was excellent for us in the first half and Bravo has come back now like the champion he is," CSK head coach Fleming said in Thursday's post-match press conference.

"Some good competition around that all-rounder spot. And it's ideally what you want, two really good players competing and getting the best out of each other."

The head coach further added that Bravo is back to his best and the team has been impressed with how he has responded to the challenge.

"We are really impressed with how Bravo has responded to the challenge, he is back to his best. His bowling at the death has been outstanding," Fleming added.

1

4-2021

CSK, who had won 5 of 7 matches before IPL 2021 was suspended in May earlier this year, have won four in four matches so far in the second phase in UAE and Fleming is really proud of his side's improvement from last season.

"Really proud of how we finished, I think we won the last four games. In the first half of the tournament number of things went wrong, and confidence was low but the way we finished gave us confidence. Even if it was a bad year we were one good win to making to the SF," Fleming said.

Chennai Super Kings, who currently sit on top of the IPL points table with 18 points from 11 matches, will next face Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 2).