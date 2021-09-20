IPL 2021: MS Dhoni shouts at Dwayne Bravo after miscommunication results in dropped catch

CSK defeated Mumbai by 20 runs in the second leg of the IPL 2021, thanks to the efforts of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Despite tottering at 24/4 at the end of the powerplay, CSK managed to post a respectable 156 for six in the stipulated 20 overs and gave themselves a chance of winning the game.

Gaikwad's 58-ball 88* and Bravo's 23 off 8 deliveries ensured CSK recovered from the disastrous start and took the momentum in their favour at the end of the innings.

Dhoni - who is known for possessing one of the most astute brains in the game - championed his players brilliantly and every move he made paid off. Dhoni failed to make a mark with the bat as he was dismissed for three while trying to pull Adam Milne but the ball found Trent Boult straight in the deep. The CSK skipper's outing thus with the bat was disappointing as he too left his team in the lurch after top-order collapsed.

Keeping the disappointments with the bat behind, the 40-year-old had a moment to cherish when he took the DRS to review the LBW appeal against Quinton de Kock - who was looking dangerous. The ball-tracking showed Dhoni was spot on and CSK got the first breakthrough in the powerplay.

Later in the game, Dhoni had another forgettable moment when confusion between him and Dwayne Bravo gave MI batsman Saurabh Tiwary a breather. Tiwary - the only recognised MI batsman in the middle - scooped Deepak Chahar behind the stumps and the ball sailed towards the short fine leg with both Bravo and Dhoni running towards it to catch it.

Due to the confusion both the players went for the catch and spotted each other at the last moment and as a result, Dhoni failed to pouch the simple catch with the gloves on.

After the CSK captain grassed the catch Dhoni was seen venting out his anger upon Bravo. The 'captain cool' losing his cool in the middle is a rare sight and even the commentators took notice of it.

The dropped catch, however, didn't cost CSK as they cruised to a comfortable win and climbed at the top of the points table. After the game was finished, both Dhoni and Bravo were seen exiting the field with hands around each other's shoulders.

Later, during the post-match presentation, Dhoni praised Bravo's quickfire knock and said, "I think at 30/4, you want to get something respectable on the board and Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We had to bat exceptionally to get to 140, but to get to 160 was tremendous. The wicket was slightly two-paced and slow to start off with."