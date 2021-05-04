IPL 2021: CSK-RR clash on May 5 rescheduled due to Balaji's COVID positive report

As per the Board's Standard Operating Procedure, anyone who has come in contact with an infected person has to undergo six days of hard quarantine and return three negative RT-PCR reports during the course of it.

IPL 2021: CSK bowling coach L Balaji's testing positive inside bubble puts Delhi games in fix

Earlier a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "Tomorrow's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between CSK and RR will be rescheduled as per SOP rules. As Balaji was in contact with the players, all of them have gone into hard quarantine. They are supposed to be tested every day."

It has now been confirmed that the match will be held at a later date.

When CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was contacted, he said that CSK had informed BCCI about Balaji's RT-PCR result. "From our end, we had informed that Mr Balaji has tested positive and as per SOP our players have been isolated," Viswanathan said.

IPL 2021: Rescheduling will become a nightmare for BCCI

This is the second IPL match to be rescheduled after Monday's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game was postponed owing to a couple of KKR players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- testing positive. Delhi is hosting Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad clash this evening.

The IPL is being hit by the crisis after players started testing positive inside the biosecure bubble, raising doubts about players' safety.

It is in players' hands to make a choice: Smith on South Africans willing to exit IPL

The spate of COVID cases has literally left the Board of Control for Cricket in India a fix as rescheduling of matches will be a herculean task hereafter. The bigger headache for BCCI now will be the rescheduling of matches as the Delhi-leg ends on May 8 after which the Cluster Caravan is supposed to move to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

IPL 2021: Crisis hits Kolkata Knight Riders as 2 players test COVID-19 positive, match against RCB rescheduled

With CSK having played Mumbai Indians on May 1, it is imperative now that players from the Mumbai camp will also have to be tested. Since KKR is doing everyday testing with six days of hard quarantine, the same rule will be applicable for CSK.

(With PTI inputs)