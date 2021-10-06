Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings sign uncapped Barbados all-rounder Dominic Drakes, replaces Sam Curran

By
Dominic Drakes (Pic -- CPL via Getty Images
Dominic Drakes (Pic -- CPL via Getty Images

Dubai, October 6: Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday (October 6 have signed West Indian all-rounder Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer.

Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Drakes is an all-rounder from Barbados who featured for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in this edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021 and helped them win the maiden CPL title.

Drakes, son of former West Indian all-rounder Vasbert Drakes, remained unbeaten on 48 off 24 balls as the St Kitts and Nevis outfit overhauled St Lucia Kings' 159 in the final ball of the match with Drakes jr taking a single off the last ball.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
RCB vs SRH updates
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 52 October 6 2021, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Hyderabad
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 22:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments