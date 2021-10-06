IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings sign uncapped Barbados all-rounder Dominic Drakes, replaces Sam Curran

Dubai,
October
6:
Chennai
Super
Kings
on
Wednesday
(October
6
have
signed
West
Indian
all-rounder
Dominic
Drakes
as
a
replacement
for
the
injured
England
all-rounder
Sam
Curran
for
the
remainder
of
the
Indian
Premier
League
(IPL
2021).
Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer.
Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
Drakes is an all-rounder from Barbados who featured for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in this edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021 and helped them win the maiden CPL title.
Drakes, son of former West Indian all-rounder Vasbert Drakes, remained unbeaten on 48 off 24 balls as the St Kitts and Nevis outfit overhauled St Lucia Kings' 159 in the final ball of the match with Drakes jr taking a single off the last ball.
