IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings sign uncapped Barbados all-rounder Dominic Drakes, replaces Sam Curran

Drakes is an all-rounder from Barbados who featured for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in this edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021 and helped them win the maiden CPL title.

Drakes, son of former West Indian all-rounder Vasbert Drakes, remained unbeaten on 48 off 24 balls as the St Kitts and Nevis outfit overhauled St Lucia Kings' 159 in the final ball of the match with Drakes jr taking a single off the last ball.