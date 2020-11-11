Cricket
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings | Stars to be released in mega auction, possible new signings of CSK

By
Bengaluru, November 11: The IPL 2020 has come to an end but the teams will not have much time to rest on the laurels or lick their wounds. If everything goes as per plan, the IPL 2021 could be held in India between March and May after a mega IPL auction.

Chennai Super Kings will be one team that will be eager to look forward to the IPL 2021 after getting ousted in the league phase itself in IPL 2020. They will want a set of young stars who can carry their campaign for at least three seasons. Here's a look at some of the stars they could off-load, acquire in the auction etc.

1. CSK might release these big stars

Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson (retired from all forms of cricket after IPL 2020), M Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

2. 5 players CSK might retain

One team could be allowed to retain five players each for IPL auction 2021. Chennai Super Kings might retain: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran.

3. 5 players CSK may like to buy in auction

Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Karun Nair.

4. Will MS Dhoni continue to captain CSK?

It was the question on the lips of all throughout the IPL 2020. Will Dhoni retire after IPL 13? Dhoni gave that now viral reply: "Definitely not." It means that Dhoni might lead Chennai Super Kings for one more time in IPL 2021. It could be a prudent move too because the CSK would require Dhoni's man managing ability and presence when they bring in new personnel and Jharkhand man is a gelling factor.

The Head coach Stephen Fleming too could oversee one more season but in all probability the CSK management will bring in someone like a Director of Cricket - a la Royal Challengers Bangalore - to ensure more thinking heads within the group and the ideas are not polarised.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
