IPL 2021: Chris Lynn rues the absence of a sixth bowler

Put into bat, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 159 for nine in the allotted 20 overs with Lynn top scoring.

The Aussie made a brisk 49 off 35 balls as RCB chased down the total in the last ball of the match.

In the post match press conference, when asked why Hardik Pandya was not bowling, Lynn indicated that the all-rounder might be carrying a shoulder niggle apart from his workload management.

"I exactly don't know. Perhaps he is carrying a shoulder niggle. Obviously when he bowls, he brings in a different dimension to our side. But I think it was more of a precautionary measure," the Queenslander said.

A mix-up with Rohit Sharma led to the skipper's run-out and Lynn admittedly was a bit "nervous" after that.

"These are part of the game. Yes, I was a bit of nervous," he laughed.

The defending champions could not practice a couple of days after their wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lynn admitted it was a tricky situation to deal with.

"Yes, it's a tricky situation if a tall fast bowler is confined in his room for two days. But we can't give that as an excuse," Lynn said.

The Rohit-led Mumbai Indians, who are eyeing a hat-trick of IPL titles, take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on April 13.