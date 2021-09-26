IPL 2021: CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reacts over match-winning cameo with bat against KKR

With Super Kings needing 24 off the final 10 balls, Jadeja smashed 20 off Prasidh Krishna's final four balls in the penultimate over before number 10 Deepak Chahar held on to his nerve to hit the winning runs for CSK of the final ball of the match.

It was Jadeja, who struck 22 off eight balls towards the end, to stun Eoin Morgan-led side and was adjudged the player of the match for his batting exploits in the end.

IPL 2021: It is enjoyable when you don't do so well and still win, says MS Dhoni on CSK's win over KKR

The Saurashtra all-rounder later said it is tough to perform in the shortest format after playing weeks of Test cricket but he kept working on his bat swing to prepare for such situations.

"It is difficult. After you have played five-day cricket and then to come to white-ball cricket, I was working on my bat swing. I wanted to repeat whatever I was doing. The runs in the second-last over turned out to be the match-winning over for us," said Jadeja at the post-match presentation.

Asked which aspect of his game he liked in the match, the left-handed batsman said, "Obviously, I liked scoring the runs in the second last over of the innings because it was a match-winning over. As a team, everyone played their parts well in the match. Rutu (Gaikwad) and Faf (du Plessis) gave us a good start. I think as a team you need to perform collectively, be it batting unit or the bowling unit."

While talking about the adjustments he made for the second last over, Jadeja added further, "No I was just backing my strength in the penultimate over. I knew he (Prasidh Krishna) was bowling with square leg and fine leg up. I thought he would bowl a wide yorker or a slower one. So I was waiting for it. He bowled a length ball and I was ready for that, and luckily it connected well and we ended up on the winning side today."