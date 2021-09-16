IPL 2021: CSK, MI, RCB, DC, RR, SRH, KKR, PBKS: Probable Starting XIs of all 8 teams

While some top players have joined their respective sides to strengthen them in the second phase, a few big names will not be joining their teams in the UAE due to various reasons.

While teams are definitely going to miss their big stars, who either pulled out due to personal reasons or will miss the cash-rich league owing to injuries.

The absence of big players will definitely hamper the compositions of some teams but they've roped in some replacements to maintain the balance.

Going with the players available, we take a look at the potential starting XIs of all eight franchises for IPL 2021 second phase:

Chennai Super Kings: In: Josh Hazlewood | Out: Jason Behrendorff

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians: No changes in squad

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: In: Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton, Akash Deep | Out: Finn Allen, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: In: Shreyas Iyer, Ben Dwarshuis | Out: Aniruddha Joshi, Chris Woakes

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: In: Glenn Phillips, Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas and Tabraiz Shamsi | Out: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Andrew Tye

Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat

Punjab Kings: In: Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis and Adil Rashid | Out: Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson

Probable XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: In: Tim Southee | Out: Pat Cummins

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: In: Sherfane Rutherford | Out: Jonny Bairstow

Probable XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.