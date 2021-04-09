Cricket
IPL 2021: CSK sign Jason Behrendorff as Josh Hazlewood's replacement

By

Bengaluru, April 9: Chennai Super Kings have added Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to their IPL 2021 squad as replacement for Josh Hazlewood, confirmed by the tournament organisers in a statement.

Earlier this month, Hazlewood had decided to withdraw from the Indian Premier League to spend sometime with his family and keep himself fresh for the Ashes and the T20 World Cup later this year.

Behrendorff, a left-arm pacer, has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia so far and this will be his second IPL stint after having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019. He played five matches and picked up as many wickets in that season.

CSK were also excited with their lastest addition as they welcomed the new siging via social media.

Hazlewood, 30, played three games for CSK in the last season of IPL when the tournament was staged in the UAE in late 2020.

CSK will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 10).

Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 14:07 [IST]
