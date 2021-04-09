IPL 2021: CSK sign Jason Behrendorff as Josh Hazlewood's replacement

Earlier this month, Hazlewood had decided to withdraw from the Indian Premier League to spend sometime with his family and keep himself fresh for the Ashes and the T20 World Cup later this year.

Behrendorff, a left-arm pacer, has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia so far and this will be his second IPL stint after having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019. He played five matches and picked up as many wickets in that season.

CSK were also excited with their lastest addition as they welcomed the new siging via social media.

Jason is all of us right now!

J Behrendorff joins the super lion up for this #Summerof2021 !

Read more : https://t.co/Xe1WU7WWvu#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛

📸@ICC pic.twitter.com/qYSjcee932 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2021

Hazlewood, 30, played three games for CSK in the last season of IPL when the tournament was staged in the UAE in late 2020.

CSK will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 10).