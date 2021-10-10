IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Qualifier 1: Toss and Playing 11; MS Dhoni elects to bowl first, Suresh Raina misses out

The two teams are facing each other third time in the ongoing domestic T20 league, with Delhi Capitals emerging victorious on the previous two occasions.

After winning the toss, MS Dhoni - who became the second-oldest player to lead a side in the playoffs in the history of the league - also stuck to the same playing eleven. While Rishabh Pant - who became the youngest player to lead a side in the IPL playoffs - made one change in the playing eleven.

"We will bowl. Whatever games we have played so far, the guys felt there was a bit of help for the seamers initially. It's a tough wicket, not one that gets drastically better later on. We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us. We're playing the same eleven," said Dhoni after the coin landed in his favour.

Pant also admitted that he was looking to chase but said his team will aim to post a decent total on the board.

"We are fine with the toss, but we'd have bowled first. Slightly nervous, but it's part and parcel of the game. One change for us - Ripal Patel goes out, Tom Curran comes in. When you win games, the confidence level is high, but we'll not take the match lightly," said Pant.

If Delhi Capitals win the first qualifier, then Pant will become the youngest captain to reach the IPL final and if CSK end up winning the match, MS Dhoni will become the oldest captain to reach the IPL final.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.