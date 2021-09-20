IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

With this win, CSK have climbed at the top of the points table with six wins and 12 points. Having posted a respectable 156 for six despite being depleted to 7/3 in the first three overs, CSK restricted Mumbai for 136 for eight and clinched a confident win.

It was an unbeaten 58-ball 88 from Ruturaj Gaikwad lifted Super Kings after the top-order collapsed. Deepak Chahar (2/19) and Dwayne Bravo (3/25) were the pick of the bowlers for CSK as they prevented the defending champions cross the line.

Saurabh Tiwary top-scored for Mumbai in the run chase as the southpaw scored 50 off 40 deliveries but he didn't find much support from the rest of the batsmen.

For CSK, the late spark was provided by Bravo who smashed 23 off 8 balls and helped his team recover from a disastrous start to put up a fighting total. The 24-year-old Gaikwad added 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (26) to steady the ship after they lost skipper MS Dhoni in the sixth over and the score was 24 for 4.

Gaikwad smashed nine fours and three sixes, while Bravo hit three maximums. Gaikwad and Jadeja put together invaluable runs by mixing caution with aggression to give their team a total to defend.

Here are the Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Stats:

#CSK is the second team in IPL to win after losing their first four wickets for 24 or fewer runs. The only other team was SRH (17/4) against PWI in Pune in 2013 (won by 11 runs).

#It was only the second instance when Mumbai Indians lost the game while chasing a target under 160 since the start of 2014. The other defeat came against SRH chasing 119 at Wankhede in 2018.

#It was the first time in 12 matches when MI have lost a match when they have chased (10 wins & one tie).

#Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first batsman to slam four consecutive half-centuries in the UAE. He slammed three back-to-back fifties CSK's last three games in IPL 2020.

#Ruturaj's 88* off 58 is the highest ever individual score from a CSK batsman against Mumbai Indians.

#Both Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali had scored half-centuries in CSK's earlier encounter vs Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter. Today, they both failed to open their account.

#Most Man of the Match awards in last 2 IPL seasons:

5 - Gaikwad (CSK) (14 matches)

5 - AB de Villiers (RCB) (22)

4 - KL Rahul (PBKS) (21)

4 - Shikhar Dhawan (5)

Full list of award winners:

Perfect catch of the match - Trent Boult (MI) took the catch of MS Dhoni at square leg. Rs 1 Lakh.

Super Striker of the match - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK). Rs 1 Lakh.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 121 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Lets Crack It Sixes - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 4 sixes - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - Deepak Chahar CSK, (2 for 9 off 3 overs) - Rs 1 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Ruturaj Gaikwad - 36.5 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match - Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rs 1 lakh

Post Match Presentation:

Losing Captain, Kieron Pollard: We must have got a partnership. You can do a lot of things differently in hindsight. Losing by 20 runs, I think that is the difference. Gave too many with the ball at the end. Their batters tried to continue the momentum throughout, we didn't do that. We could have learnt from their mistake of losing too many wickets in the powerplay. We needed one guy to bat deep. We had a couple of soft dismissals. We can't let that happen at this level, but we still have six games to go.

Winning Captain, MS Dhoni: I think at 30/4, you want to get something respectable on the board and Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We had to bat exceptionally to get to 140, but to get to 160 was tremendous. The wicket was slightly two-paced and slow to start off with. Most of them got out to the slowness. If you come later and you want to go hard and that's why we lost wickets. I would have tried to get into the eighth or ninth over and then take it from there. You always think you could have gone harder earlier, but with wickets down, it was a risk. There's always a catch, one batter played till the end and the others contributed well. It's a give and take, you need to see how many fast bowlers have in the armoury and how much time they take to bowl their overs. If a fast bowler has a long run-up or wastes a lot of time, it is tough for the captains. It depends on the situation. Rayudu was smiling, so he hasn't broken his arm. He has four days now and that should help him.

Player of the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad: Obviously one of my top innings till now. With the pressure of early wickets and with the seniors in the dressing room, I just had to grind and get the team to 130, 140 and then 150 was possible. When Mahi bhai is around and with the CSK management, once they back you, you don't have to think much. The SL tour and the preparation coming here did help too. Initially, the ball was seaming and swinging so I had to take my chance against the spinners. Jaddu just came in and I had to take my chance and it came off well. Quinton was taking charge, and my drop at that stage could have been crucial, but luckily Deepak got him out soon after.