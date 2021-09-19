IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Stats and Records preview: Raina, Rohit, De Kock close in on milestones

The last time these two played in IPL 2021, was in the reverse fixture where Rohit Sharma-led MI defeated Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK by 4 wickets thanks to Kieron Pollard's blitzkrieg knock of 87 runs from 34 balls, that included 8 sixes.

Despite suffering their second defeat of the season, CSK remain second in the IPL 2021 points table, having won five of their seven matches against the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction

Dhoni's men, who opened the first phase with a loss to Delhi Capitals, as mentioned earlier also lost to reigning champions MI in their most recent encounter.

Fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, won 4 of their 7 matches during first phase of IPL 2021 with victories coming against RR, KKR, SRH and CSK, while they have lost to the likes of RCB, PBKS and DC.

In the head to head battle between the two multi-time champions, MI have beaten CSK in 19 of their 31 meetings so far in IPL. And, in the most recent encounter between the two sides, Mumbai Indians sealed a thumping 4-wicket win against CSK.

While both teams aim for a win to start off the second phase, some players are closing in on personal milestones heading into the Clasico of IPL.

Here mykhel takes a look at the players approaching milestones and the statistical preview ahead of CSK vs MI 2021:

- Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is 20 runs away from completing 5,500 runs in IPL and 3 maximums away from 400 T20 career (overall) sixes.

- Like Rohit, CSK veteran Suresh Raina is also 9 runs away from completing 5500 runs. So far only Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli (6076) and Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan (5577) have achieved the feat in IPL.

- MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya is 5 big hits away from 100 sixes and 9 fours away from 100 fours in IPL.

- Hardik's brother Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians in 1 wicket away from 50 wickets in IPL.

- MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard is 2 scalps away from 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

- MI wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock is one catch away from 150 catches in T20 cricket (overall) and 98 runs short of 7000 runs in T20 cricket.

- MI pacer Trent Boult is one scalp away from 150 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).

- Since the beginning of 2019 IPL season, no player has more wickets in powerplay overs than Chennai Super King's Deepak Chahar (29 wickets), 11 more than the next best Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians).

- Ishan Kishan is 35 runs away from completing 1000 runs for Mumbai Indians. He will become the 10th player to achieve this feat for the Mumbai franchise.

- Mumbai Indians have lost their three of their seven matches during IPL 2021 (W4), the last time this happened was during 2019 season when they went on to win the title.

- CSK have lost only two matches in this season of the IPL (W5), their two loses which were against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians were their first and their last match of 2021 edition.

- CSK have just one win from their last eight meetings against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Super League (L7); CSK's last match in IPL 2021 was against Mumbai in which they lost by four wickets.