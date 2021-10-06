Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Stats and Records preview: Bravo, Rahul, Mayank close in on milestones

By
Dwayne Bravo, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal close in on milestones heading into CSK vs PBKS
Dwayne Bravo, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal close in on milestones heading into CSK vs PBKS

Bengaluru, October 6: Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings clash in Match 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (October 7).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK and KL Rahul's PBKS come into the first match of Thursday's double-header on the back of defeats. While CSK aim for a win to finish in the top two, PBKS will play for pride.

For the first time in IPL 2021, Dhoni's side have suffered back-to-back defeats. But with play-off berth already sealed, CSK will look to forget the recent results and get back some momentum heading into the business end of the tournament.

IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 DetailsIPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

For Rahul and Co it will all be about finishing their campaign on a high although they still have a hope of sneaking into the play-offs, which is very unlikely given that the other teams already on 12 points stand a better chance to secure the fourth spot.

Ahead of Thursday's double header in IPL 2021, myKhel takes a look at the head-to-head numbers, previous meeting, stats and records for CSK vs PBKS:

CSK vs PBKS Head to Head

CSK vs PBKS Head to Head

In the 24 meetings between the two franchises in IPL, CSK are clear with 19 wins to PBKS' 6 wins. In the meetings between CSK and PBKS, the team chasing has won on 12 occasions between, while the team batting first has won 13 times with one game decided in a super over.

In their meetings in UAE, CSK defeated the Punjab-based franchise twice in three matches. While CSK did the double over PBKS in the 2020 season - one victory came in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the second win came in the same venue where the two sides will clash on Thursday (October 7), Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

PBKS win came in the 2014 season at the Abu Dhabi venue. All three results ended in victory for the team chasing. In fact, the most recent meeting also ended in victory for CSK, who claimed a 6 wickets win.

CSK vs PBKS 5 Previous Meetings

CSK vs PBKS 5 Previous Meetings

In the last 5 meetings between the two sides, CSK have beaten PBKS 4 times - once when batting first and three times when chasing. In the reverse fixture, CSK defeated PBKS in a low-scoring contest with 26 balls to spare.

In 2020 season, CSK did the double over PBKS - a 10 wicket win followed by a 9 wicket win. In the 2019 season, CSK got the better of the Punjab franchise in the first encounter by 22 runs, while PBKS, then known as Kings XI Punjab, responded with a 6 wicket win in the reverse fixture.

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings Form

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings Form

In the 2021 season, second-placed CSK have won 9 of their 13 matches. While Dhoni's side opened the UAE leg with 4 successive wins, they lost their most recent matches against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

CSK's victories in the second phase of IPL 2021 came against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are in the sixth position with 10 points from 13 matches, winning just 5 and losing 8 times. In the UAE leg, they won 2 against SRH and KKR, while they lost 3 to RCB, MI and RR.

Players approaching milestones ahead of CSK vs PBKS

Players approaching milestones ahead of CSK vs PBKS

▶ Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is 1 wicket away from 550 wickets (Most) in T20 cricket and 2 scalps away from surpassing Amit Mishra (166) in second place for most wickets in IPL. Lasith Malinga, who has retired from the sport, currently leads the chart with 170 wickets.

▶ Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu is 89 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL. The middle-order main stay is also 1 six away from 150 sixes in IPL and 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Punjab Kings all-rounder Moises Henriques is 3 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL.

▶ Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal if selected will make his 100th appearance in IPL.

▶ Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (528) and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (521) will battle for the Orange Cap lead. Rahul (2450) is also 28 runs away from surpassing Shaun Marsh (2477) and becoming the leading run-scorer for the Punjab franchise.

▶ Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is 95 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 Cricket (overall).

▶ Chennai Super Kings pacer Shardul Thakur is 1 scalp away from taking 50 wickets for the Chennai-based franchise.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dhoni to play in IPL 2022 as well
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 52 October 6 2021, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Hyderabad
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 17:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments