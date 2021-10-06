IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Stats and Records preview: Bravo, Rahul, Mayank close in on milestones

CSK vs PBKS Head to Head

In the 24 meetings between the two franchises in IPL, CSK are clear with 19 wins to PBKS' 6 wins. In the meetings between CSK and PBKS, the team chasing has won on 12 occasions between, while the team batting first has won 13 times with one game decided in a super over.

In their meetings in UAE, CSK defeated the Punjab-based franchise twice in three matches. While CSK did the double over PBKS in the 2020 season - one victory came in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the second win came in the same venue where the two sides will clash on Thursday (October 7), Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

PBKS win came in the 2014 season at the Abu Dhabi venue. All three results ended in victory for the team chasing. In fact, the most recent meeting also ended in victory for CSK, who claimed a 6 wickets win.

CSK vs PBKS 5 Previous Meetings

In the last 5 meetings between the two sides, CSK have beaten PBKS 4 times - once when batting first and three times when chasing. In the reverse fixture, CSK defeated PBKS in a low-scoring contest with 26 balls to spare.

In 2020 season, CSK did the double over PBKS - a 10 wicket win followed by a 9 wicket win. In the 2019 season, CSK got the better of the Punjab franchise in the first encounter by 22 runs, while PBKS, then known as Kings XI Punjab, responded with a 6 wicket win in the reverse fixture.

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings Form

In the 2021 season, second-placed CSK have won 9 of their 13 matches. While Dhoni's side opened the UAE leg with 4 successive wins, they lost their most recent matches against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

CSK's victories in the second phase of IPL 2021 came against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are in the sixth position with 10 points from 13 matches, winning just 5 and losing 8 times. In the UAE leg, they won 2 against SRH and KKR, while they lost 3 to RCB, MI and RR.

Players approaching milestones ahead of CSK vs PBKS

▶ Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is 1 wicket away from 550 wickets (Most) in T20 cricket and 2 scalps away from surpassing Amit Mishra (166) in second place for most wickets in IPL. Lasith Malinga, who has retired from the sport, currently leads the chart with 170 wickets.

▶ Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu is 89 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL. The middle-order main stay is also 1 six away from 150 sixes in IPL and 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Punjab Kings all-rounder Moises Henriques is 3 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL.

▶ Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal if selected will make his 100th appearance in IPL.

▶ Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (528) and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (521) will battle for the Orange Cap lead. Rahul (2450) is also 28 runs away from surpassing Shaun Marsh (2477) and becoming the leading run-scorer for the Punjab franchise.

▶ Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is 95 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 Cricket (overall).

▶ Chennai Super Kings pacer Shardul Thakur is 1 scalp away from taking 50 wickets for the Chennai-based franchise.