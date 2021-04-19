IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Match 12 Highlights: Moeen Ali, Jadeja shine as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs

Mumbai, April 19: Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja spin Chennai Super Kings to 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 12 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19).

Put in to bat, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu's knocks combined by Dwayne Bravo's cameo in the death overs helped CSK post 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Royals were restricted to 143/9 in 20 overs thanks to some sensational bowling effort from Chennai bowlers, especially by Ali (3 for 7) and Jadeja (2 for 28).

Earlier, Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, CSK was right on track for a big score before Chetan Sakariya dismissed both Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in his third over.

Sakariya in the 14th over broke CSK's momentum and came back to dismiss skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Most CSK batsmen got a move on but weren't able to convert it in a big score. In the final four overs, CSK scored 55 runs despite losing four wickets.

1

50820

In the end Bravo's 8-ball knock off 20 took CSK a decent score. While Sakariya ended with figures of 3 for 36, Chris Morris also took two wickets. Rahul Tewatia and Mustafizur Rahman also took a wicket each.

Here is how Match 12 of IPL 2021, CSK vs RR happened: