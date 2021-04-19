IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Match 12 Highlights: Moeen Ali, Jadeja shine as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs

Mumbai, April 19: Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja spin Chennai Super Kings to 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 12 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19).
Put in to bat, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu's knocks combined by Dwayne Bravo's cameo in the death overs helped CSK post 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Royals were restricted to 143/9 in 20 overs thanks to some sensational bowling effort from Chennai bowlers, especially by Ali (3 for 7) and Jadeja (2 for 28).
Earlier, Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, CSK was right on track for a big score before Chetan Sakariya dismissed both Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in his third over.
Sakariya in the 14th over broke CSK's momentum and came back to dismiss skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Most CSK batsmen got a move on but weren't able to convert it in a big score. In the final four overs, CSK scored 55 runs despite losing four wickets.
In the end Bravo's 8-ball knock off 20 took CSK a decent score. While Sakariya ended with figures of 3 for 36, Chris Morris also took two wickets. Rahul Tewatia and Mustafizur Rahman also took a wicket each.
Here is how Match 12 of IPL 2021, CSK vs RR happened:
End of the match: After Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo starred with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali starred with ball to help Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs.
And it's all over, Chennai Super Kings seal their second win of IPL 2021.
WICKET! After conceding a boundary of the first ball, Thakur strikes to remove Uandkat for 24. RR - 143/9 in 19.2 overs.
WICKET! Bravo ends the 19th over with the scalp of Tewatia who holes out to Gaikwad at mid on for 20. RR - 137/8 in 19 overs.
Back-to-back sixes for Tewatia off Bravo in the penultimate over as Royals still need 52 off 8 balls.
SIX! Tewatia gets lucky as the fielder takes the catch, but steps over the ropes.
RR - 122/7 in 18 overs: Unadkat finds two boundaries as a consolation off Curran's final over and the England all-rounder ends with figures of 2 for 24.
FOUR! Unadkat gets some consolation runs off Curran.
SIX! Unadkat helps Curran over fine leg for a maximum.
RR - 109/7 in 17 overs: Moeen Ali continues his tight bowling as he concedes just 4 runs from his third over.
RR - 105/7 in 16 overs: Bravo continues put the brakes on Royals' scoring as he concedes 8 runs from his second over and umpires call for the fourth time-out of the match.
RR - 97/7 in 15 overs: A double strike over from Moeen Ali leaves Royals staring at defeat with Tewatia and Unadkat at the crease.
WICKET! Moeen Ali strikes again as he gets rid off Chris Morris for a duck, caught by Jadeja at deep mid wicket. RR - 95/7 in 14.3 overs.
WICKET! Moeen Ali gets his second as Riyan Parag holes out to Jadeja for 3. RR - 95/6 in 14.1 overs.
RR - 95/5 in 14 overs: Jadeja bowls yet another quick tight over as he concedes just 3 runs from his final over and ends with figures of 2 for 28.
RR - 92/5 in 13 overs: Moeen Ali follows up Jadeja's double strike over with a fruitful over of his own.
WICKET! Moeen Ali strikes as he gets rid off David Miller for 2. RR - 92/5 in 12.5 overs.
RR - 90/4 in 12 overs: Jadeja's double strike puts CSK on top as David Miller and Riyan Parag look to fightback.
WICKET! Jadeja strikes again as he traps Dube in front of the stumps for 17. RR - 90/4 in 12 overs.
Review for LBW of Dube, who is given out on field.
WICKET! Jadeja strikes as he castles the dangerous Buttler for 49 after bowling a beauty. RR - 87/3 in 11.1 overs.
RR - 87/2 in 11 overs: Despite bowling four wides in his first over, Bravo concedes just 6 runs from it. Royals need 102 runs to win from 54 balls.
RR - 81/2 in 10 overs: 11 runs come from Jadeja's second over as well. Royals need another 108 runs to win from 60 balls.
SIX! Buttler hits Jadeja out of the park for a maximum and to add salt to the injury it's a no-ball.
RR - 70/2 in 9 overs: Dube manages to find two boundaries off Thakur, who concedes 10 runs from his second over. And the umpires call for the third time-out of the match. Royals need another 119 runs to win from 66 balls.
FOUR! Dube lofts Thakur over mid off for the second boundary of the over.
FOUR! Dube gets into the act as he cuts Shardul Thakur for his first boundary of the match.
RR - 60/2 in 8 overs: Jadeja concedes 11 runs from his first over thanks to some switch-hitting from Buttler. Royals need 129 runs to win from 72 balls.
Back-to-back FOURs! Buttler reverse sweeps Jadeja for consecutive boundaries.
50 up for Royals in the 8th over with Buttler (30*) and Dube (3*) in the middle.
RR - 49/2 in 7 overs: Back-to-back tight overs from CSK as Shardul Thakur concedes just 4 runs from his first over.
RR - 45/2 in 6 overs: Curran's second wicket puts CSK on top as Shivam Dube joins Buttler for Royals' chase. And that ends the powerplay as well.
WICKET! Curran strikes again as he removes skipper Samson for 1 caught by Bravo at mid on. RR - 45/2 in 5.5 overs.
RR - 43/1 in 5 overs: Deepak Chahar is once again expensive as he concedes 13 runs to the expansive batting of Buttler.
FOUR and SIX! Buttler attacks Chahar as he hits the pacer for back-to-back boundaries. RR - 41/1 in 4.2 overs.
RR - 30/1 in 4 overs: Curran conceded his first boundary, but got his man the very next ball as Sanju Samson joins Buttler in the middle for Royals' chase.
WICKET! Curran strikes as Vohra's attempt to pull finds the fielder at deep mid-wicket. RR - 30/1 in 3.5 overs.
SIX! Vohra pulls Curran over deep mid wicket for his first maximum of the match.
RR - 22/0 in 3 overs: 8 runs come from Chahar's second over.
FOUR! While Curran kept things quiet, Chahar once again leaks runs as Buttler pulls for his second boundary of the innings. RR - 20/0 in 2.4 overs.
RR - 14/0 in 2 overs: Sam Curran starts off with a tight over as he keeps Buttler and Vohra quiet.
RR - 11/0 in 1 over: Just the start what Royals would have asked for as both the openers open their account with a boundary.
FOUR! Vohra also off the mark with a boundary as he cuts Chahar.
FOUR! Buttler off the mark with a straight drive for the first boundary of the Royals innings.
Jos Buttler and Manan Vohra begin Rajasthan Royals' run chase as Deepak Chahar takes the new ball for Chennai Super Kings.
Can Royals openers evade Deepak Chahar's early burst and get off to a good start?
Despite losing wickets, Du Plessis, Rayudu and late Dwayne Bravo cameo took Chennai Super Kings to competitive score of 188/9 in 20 overs with Chetan Sakariya (3 for 36) and Chris Morris (2 for 33) being the top performers for Rajasthan Royals.
End of the innings: CSK - 188/9 in 20 overs: After a couple of run outs in the ultimate over Bravo ends Mustafizur's fourth over in style to take Chennai to a good score.
SIX! Bravo finishes the innings off with straight hit over long on for a maximum.
WICKET! Shardul Thakur is run out as he runs from the non strikers end after Bravo fails to connect a fuller delivery from Mustafizur. CSK - 180/9 in 19.4 overs.
WICKET! Curran is run out after a mix up with Bravo as they look to run a double as Shardul Thakur joins the final over action.
CSK - 173/7 in 19 overs: Morris may have taken a wicket, but he ends his final over on the expensive side and ends with figures of 2 for 33 in his four overs.
Back-to-back FOURS! Bravo off the mark with an inside out lofted drive over covers and finds a boundary of the following delivery as well. CSK - 171/7 in 18.5 overs.
WICKET! Once again Jadeja finds a boundary of the previous ball, but a bouncer from Morris forces him to edge one to Samson. CSK - 163/7 in 18.3 overs.
CSK - 158/6 in 18 overs: Sakariya concedes 15 runs in his final, but takes the important wicket of Dhoni and ends with figures of 3 for 36 in his four overs.
SIX! Curran cuts Sakariya over deep point for a maximum. CSK - 155/6 in 17.4 overs
WICKET! Dhoni hit a boundary of the first ball, but Sakariya wins the battle the very next ball as he gets his man for 18. CSK - 147/6 in 17.2 overs.
CSK - 143/5 in 17 overs: Ten runs come from Morris' third over as Dhoni and Jadeja do a lot of running in the middle.
FOUR! Dhoni pulls Morris towards square leg for his first boundary.
Morris will bowl the 17th and 19th over, but who will bowl the remaining two. Mustafizur and Sakariya are the ones expected to fulfil that role.
CSK - 133/5 in 16 overs: Mustafizur is called back for his third over and bowls a tight one as he concedes just 6 runs from it.
CSK - 127/5 in 15 overs: Tewatia keeps Dhoni quiet in his third over and concedes just two singles in it.
Phew! Dhoni survives a run out call thanks to full length dive.
Tewatia resumes play as Chennai batsmen Dhoni and jadeja will look to post a decent total in the remaining 6 overs.
CSK - 125/5 in 14 overs: Excellent over for Royals as Sakariya's double strike brings MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja into the middle. Meanwhile, the umpires have called for the second time-out of the match.
WICKET! Sakariya strikes again as he removes Raina for 18. CSK - 125/5 in 13.5 overs.
WICKET! Sakariya is called back and delivers for his captain as he gets rid off Rayudu for 27. CSK - 123/4 in 13.2 overs.
CSK - 120/3 in 13 overs: After a tight over, Undakat concedes a boundary off Raina in the last ball of his final over. The left arm pacer goes wicketless and concedes 40 runs from his 4 overs.
CSK - 112/3 in 12 overs: Rayudu cuts loose against Tewatia, who concedes 14 runs from his second over.
Back-to-back SIXES! Tewatia taken to the cleaners by Rayudu, who hits one over mid wicket followed by a hit straight down the ground.
100 up for CSK in the 12th over with Raina (12*) and Rayudu (11*) at the crease for Chennai.
CSK - 98/3 in 11 overs: An expensive over by Riyan Parag which included two sixes as Chennai close in on 100.
SIX! This time Raina hits Riyan Parag out of the park over mid wicket.
SIX! Riyan Parag is welcomed into the attack with a maximum by Rayudu, who hits one straight down the ground and over long off.
CSK - 82/3 in 10 overs: Tewatia starts off well as he takes the wicket of in-form Moeen Ali and conceded just 5 runs from his first over as Ambati Rayudu joined Raina in the middle for Chennai.
WICKET! Bowling changes has worked as Tewatia strikes of his second ball to dismiss Moeen Ali (26), who holes out to Riyan Parag at deep mid-wicket. CSK - 78/3 in 9.2 overs.
CSK - 77/2 in 9 overs: 11 runs come from Sakaria's over with six coming off the bat and 5 extras.
Sakariya resumes play after the first break with Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina unbeaten on 21 and 0 respectively.
CSK - 66/2 in 8 overs: Despite conceding a six in the over, Morris concedes just 7 runs from his second over as the umpire calls for the first time-out of the match.
SIX! Moeen Ali pulls Morris over deep mid-wicket for his second maximum of the match.
CSK - 59/2 in 7 overs: After a good first over, Mustarfizur bowls a slightly expensive over as Moeen Ali hit a four and a six to get Chennai moving.
SIX! Moeen Ali slogs a slower ball by Mustafizur over mid-wicket for a his first maximum of the innings.
FIFTY UP for CSK! FOUR! Mustafizur finds Ali's edge but the ball flies into the vacant third man area for a boundary.
CSK - 45/2 in 6 overs: An excellent start from Chris Morris as he got rid off his dangerous looking compatriot Faf du Plessis and conceded just a single to end the powerplay on top. Moeen Ali was joined by Suresh Raina following the fall of the second wicket for Chennai.
WICKET! Morris strikes as he gets rid off Faf Du Plessis for 33. CSK - 45/2 in 5.4 overs.
CSK - 44/1 in 5 overs: An expensive over as Du Plessis cuts loose against Unadkat and hits the pacer for three fours and a six in his third over, which cost him 19 runs.
Back-to-back boundaries from Du Plessis as he scoops Unadkat for consecutive fours and the South African marches down the track to hit the pacer for his second maximum of the innings.
CSK - 25/1 in 4 overs: Mustafizur starts well as he gets the breakthrough and concedes just three runs in his first over as Moeen Ali joins Du Plessis in the middle to continue Chennai's innings.
WICKET! Fizz strikes as he removes the struggling CSK opener Gaikwad for 10. CSK - 25/1 in 3.5 overs.
Bowling change for Royals as Mustafizur Rahmn replaces Sakaria.
CSK - 22/0 in 3 overs: Chennai openers manage to find a boundary in every over as Unadkat concedes 8 runs from his second over.
FOUR! Du Plessis pulls Unadkat in front of square for his second boundary of the innings.
CSK - 14/0 in 2 overs: Unadkat's Saurashtra teammate Chetan Sakariya shared the new ball for Royals and his over was spoilt by a six from the final ball.
SIX! After a quiet start to the over, Du Plessis end Sakariya's first over with a maximum over long on.
CSK - 5/0 in 1 over: Jaydev Unadkat just about got the dream start for Royals with an away going delivery, but the ball just flew past Tewatia at slip to reach the boundary. The left-arm pacer conceded just a single of the remaining five balls.
FOUR! Unadkat finds the edge of Gaikwad, but the ball flies past the lone slip fielder and races to the fence for the first boundary. CSK - 4/0 in 0.1 over
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis open the Chennai batting, while Jaydev Undakat takes the new ball for Rajasthan.
Umpires and the players are making their way out into the middle to start the match.
CSK have beaten RR in 11 of their last 14 IPL encounters in India and Dhoni's side won both fixtures when they faced off against each other in 2019, the last time the competition took place in India. However, Royals did the double over CSK in UAE and are looking to equal their longest winning run against them in the IPL (three matches in 2008).
Manan Vohra and Ruturaj Gaikwad keep their places despite not scoring many in the two games so far. So, Robin Uthappa will need to wait for his CSK debut, while young Yashasvi Jaiswal will also wait for his first chance in RR this season.
Here is how Chennai Super Kings line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Here is Rajasthan Royals' Playing !!: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(wicketkeeper/captain), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
As for team news, both CSK and RR remain unchanged from their last game.
Tails is the call from Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.
And it's time for the toss at the Wankhede as the Master MS Dhoni walks into the middle alongside his apprentice Sanju Samson.
We are five minutes away from the toss. What will the captains choose? The experts say it's best to stick to the trend of chasing.
Pitch Report: Ian Bishop compared the two venues as it's been bat first in Chennai whereas it's been bowl first in Mumbai because of the seam on offer. But, that will be tough on the drier wicket for today. So, his advice to the bowlers is to use their skill well and use of yorkers especially in the second half when dew will play a role.
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are closing in on milestones ahead of tonight's match.
Win the toss and bowl first has been the trend this season at the batting friendly Wankhede. Will that pattern continue tonight as well?
For CSK, it was Moeen Ali who got the runs, but it was Deepak Chahar's 4 for 13 that did the damage to their opposition. Will the Indian pacer carry his form and rhythm to tonight's games as well?
While Jaydev Unadkat was the star with the ball when Royals won their last match, it was David Miller's fifty and Chris Morris' late cameo that got them over the line.
The last time these two sides met in IPL 2020, Jos Buttler was the top performer with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls. Will he be CSK's obstacle once again?
Will the teams make any changes to their winning combinations? Will CSK hand Robin Uthappa his debut? Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be given a chance by RR? All questions will be answered at the toss, which is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.
The Royals are super pumped up for the Battle Royale, which starts at 7.30 PM IST at the Wankhede.
Of the five games played at the Wankhede, four have gone in the favour of a chasing team, while the one time a team defended, it was by a narrow margin. So, the trend of chasing won't change for now especially with dew playing a huge factor in the second innings.
It's advantage Chennai Super Kings when it comes to head-to-head stats as Dhoni's men have won 14 of 23 matches in IPL against Rajasthan Royals. However, RR did the double over CSK last season and will hope to keep that streak intact.
Both sides come into tonight's clash after confidence boosting wins. While CSK beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets and 26 balls to spare, RR beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in a last over finish.
Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to lead Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time when his team take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.
Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live updates of Match 12 of IPL 2021 and it's another edition of the battle of keeper-captains at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
