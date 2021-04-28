IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH, Match 23: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Match 23 Highlights: Gaikwad, Du Plessis shine as Chennai ease past Hyderabad

With Wednesday’s win, MS Dhoni-led Super Kings climbed back to the top of the table, while Sunrisers continued to occupy the last spot on the points table.

After electing to bat, Sunrisers struggled to get to 171/3. Despite having wickets in hand, David Warner, who reached 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, played a painfully slow innings as he scored 57 off 55.

1

50831

Meanwhile Manish Pandey scored a steady 61 off 46, before Kane Williamson’s blistering 26 of 10 saw the Sunrisers post a modest 171 at the end of 20 overs.

IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Match Report: Chennai Super Kings go top with victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

But the SRH bowlers were left clueless as Chennai chased it down effortlessly to comfortably walk away with two points. The Chennai openers sizzled with the bat as they put up an opening stand of 129 off just 79 deliveries. While Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a blistering 44-ball 75, Faf du Plessis scored a solid 38-ball 56 to help Chennai chase down the target with 9 balls to spare.

The Super Kings have not notched up their fifth win on the trot and sit on the top with 10 points from six matches. Meanwhile the Sunrisers' dismal run continued as they fell to their fifth loss of the season.

After their opening day loss, the Super Kings have been on a roll and are ticking all the boxes at the moment. Speaking about the win at the post-match presentation ceremony, Chennai skipper Dhoni said, “The batting performance was superb. But that doesn’t mean the bowling was not good. It was a surprisingly good wicket. Brilliant opening partnership!”

Moreover when asked what CSK did right this season, after their dismal run in the previous edition, Dhoni said, “I think addressing the problem (what they did right this year). The earlier you settle the issue, the better it is. The fact was 5-6 months we were out of cricket last year. Longer quarantine and a lot of factors last year. If I sum it up, the players have taken up more responsibility this year. We also appreciate players who don’t get a chance. Keeping the dressing room atmosphere healthy is important. We need to give extra credit to the players who are not playing,” said the skipper at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad, who was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his match-winning knock, said, “It obviously means a lot, but a little disappointed that I couldn’t finish it. I’d love to be not out. I want to keep performing every match and be consistent,” said the CSK opener, who registered his highest-ever score in IPL.

After falling to another disappointing loss, SRH skipper Warner said, “I take full responsibility for the way I batted. I batted slow and hit the fielders. That way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane and Kedhar got us to a respectable total, but at the end I take full responsibility.

IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers skipper David Warner joins elite club; achieves several milestones

“We fought well to the end, but the two openers (CSK) batted well. I think we have a day game here as well. 170 is par during night, but we need to be positive. We’re a bunch of fighters. The guys will be hurt by this but we will be up and about,” said Warner.

Meanwhile, orange-cap holder du Plessis, who once again impressed with the bat said his partnership with Gaikwad was a positive sign for the team. “It feels good, but obviously winning is just as nice. My partnership with Ruturaj is very productive and positive sign for us. I think we have a very good balance and the batting depth is very good. Even the depth in the bench, Robbie Uthappa and the guys.”

Du Plessis who took a stellar catch to dismiss Manish Pandey, said he was disappointed he hadn’t been picking up more catches, and Jadeja was stealing the show at the moment. “I’ve been disappointed that I haven’t been taking many catches. Jaddu has been stealing the show. He’s the Superman at the moment. I am happy to grab one tonight,” signed off the Chennai opener.

Here are the highlights of CSK vs SRH 2021 post-match presentation:

Man-of-the-Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 75 off 44

Vivo perfect catch: Faf du Plessis (CSK) - Catch to dismiss Manish Pandey (SRH)

Safari Super Striker: Kane Williamson (SRH) - 26 off 10

Dream11 game-changer: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Unacademy Sixes Award: David Warner (SRH) - 2 sixes

Cred Power player: Faf du Plessis (CSK) 32 off 19 in the power play

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)