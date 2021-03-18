IPL 2021: CSK will be disappointed to not play in Chennai after adding two spinners, says Parthiv Patel

CSK like all the other franchises won't have home advantage this season and will play their 14 league stage matches this season in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham and Parthiv feels they'll be disappointed to not play in Chepauk, but with so much firepower in the batting line-up, the former wicketkeeper said one cannot count CSK out in IPL 2021.

"See, obviously they must be slightly disappointed that they have to get out of Chennai because they have got Moeen Ali in their squad, they have got K Gowtham in their squad," said Parthiv on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL, finishing seventh on the points table. Parthiv explained why CSK faltered last season, but he feels with Ruturaj Gaikwad doing well in the domestic circuit and Suresh Raina coming back in the squad, Patel feels MS Dhoni and co will be raring to go in the upcoming edition of IPL.

"Last year, what went wrong for CSK was, that they were not getting enough runs on the board. Then, in the latter half of the tournament, you saw emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad."

"And now with Suresh Raina coming in the squad. I think he holds key in the CSK line-up and we have seen what he has done throughout the years of IPL. With him coming back and Ruturaj Gaikwad doing well in domestic cricket and plus MS Dhoni, they're great players and you can't count them out for too long," he said.

Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league. Patel, who feels the all-rounder's return is a boost, said Dhoni will be determined to get CSK's ball rolling.

"He (MS Dhoni) had an indifferent season last year but as we saw how keen he is (spoke to him few times) and he is very determined to get CSK's ball rolling to start with," Parthiv added.

CSK, who have won the IPL thrice, is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history and Patel believes it won't take much time for them to get started in a positive manner.

"These are the teams who have done well and they know that once they win the first game or the second game - they can start believing again. So, it won't take much of time for CSK to start the tournament in a positive manner," said Parthiv.

Chennai Super Kings will start their season on April 10 against last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.