IPL 2021: Wasn't given reason for being sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, claims David Warner

The explosive left-handed batter - who scored just two half-centuries in eight innings in IPL 2021 - was subsequently dropped from the playing eleven as well. In the second half of the season, he played his last game against Punjab Kings on September 25. He was seen cheering the side from the benches in the UAE.

After SRH's journey in the ongoing season ended, the southpaw has been sharing emotional posts on social media. Warner has now opened up about him getting sacked as the captain of the side and went on claiming that no communication was made to him before removing him as the skipper.

IPL 2021: David Warner pens emotional message, thanks Sunrisers Hyderabad fans for their love

"With the utmost respect for the owners, Trevor Baylis, Laxman, Moody and Murali, when a decision gets made, it has to be a unanimous one. You don't know who the person is going for you and who isn't," Warner told 'India Today'.

It looks like the senior Australia opener's journey with the Orange Army is done and he will be getting released from the squad ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.

With the next season set to witness the addition of two new franchises, it is expected that the Aussie should still attract a big amount for himself in the mega auction.

"The other disappointing thing for me was not being explained why I was dropped as captain. If you want to go along the lines of form, it is a difficult one because, I guess whatever you have done in the past would have some weight moving forward, you would think."

The 34-year-old Warner said being stripped of captaincy was "a tough pill to swallow" but he would want to move on. "Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai. "It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I'll never get answers, but you have to move on," he added.

The Australian said that he would love to represent SRH again but that is not in his hands. "I would love nothing more than to represent Sunrisers but obviously, that decision is with the owners," he said.

"I really enjoyed my time with Sunrisers, you all out there (fans) make it so special for us (family). Hopefully, I'll get to come back out there, whether it be in the SRH uniform or someone else's. I will salute you all when I come back to play in Hyderabad," he added.

Earlier on October 10, Warner took to his Instagram handle and shared a post that highlighted his journey with the Orange Army.

Sharing an image from IPL 2016 campaign when he led the franchise from the front and guided them to their maiden IPL trophy after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final, Warner captioned it: "My favourite moment!! Plus, A few pics from our journey, but the last pic is a big thank you for the support shown to us. #hyderabad #cricket #journey".