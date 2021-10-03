IPL 2021: DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News – Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals will stick to their winning combination from the last match with no update available on the fitness of injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Steve Smith replaced his compatriot, who injured his hamstring in the first match of the UAE leg and will retain his spot.
The rest of the line up as well as the strong bowling department will remain unchanged as Pant and co aim for a win that will keep them in top two positions at the end of the league phase.
2. Team News – Chennai Super Kings
CSK have no injury worry, but may think about resting a few players. However, they may also think along the lines of DC as a win would cement a place in the top two.
In the last match, Dhoni's team rested pacer Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for KM Asif and Sam Curran respectively.
While they may retain Curran to keep Bravo fresh for the qualifiers, CSK will bring back Chahar for Asif, who left the field midway through his over against Royals.
3. Probable Playing 11s
DC XI: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
CSK XI: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi
4. Dream11 Team Prediction
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vice-captain: Avesh Khan