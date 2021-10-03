IPL 2021: DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Both teams are on 18 points from 12 matches and will aim for a win, which will help them seal a top two finish in the points table. CSK remain top of DC thanks to a superior net run rate.

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK will look to bounce back from their defeat to Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant's DC will look to carry on their winning momentum from the victory over Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Preview, Date, Timing in IST, Live Telecast & Streaming info

CSK and DC are both on a good run in the IPL 2021 second phase in UAE, losing just one match so far. Before the defeat to Royals, CSK had victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC, on the other hand, bounced back from defeat to KKR with a victory over reigning champions MI to add their previous wins in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 against SRH and RR.

In the head-to-head battle coming into Monday's clash, CSK have the upperhand with 15 wins to DC's 9 wins in the 24 meetings between the two franchises in IPL so far. But DC have beaten CSK three times in the last five meetings including the reverse fixture earlier this year in April.

Both sides have seen some top performers in the league season so far, now myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 team prediction of DC vs CSK:

1. Team News – Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals will stick to their winning combination from the last match with no update available on the fitness of injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Steve Smith replaced his compatriot, who injured his hamstring in the first match of the UAE leg and will retain his spot. The rest of the line up as well as the strong bowling department will remain unchanged as Pant and co aim for a win that will keep them in top two positions at the end of the league phase. 2. Team News – Chennai Super Kings CSK have no injury worry, but may think about resting a few players. However, they may also think along the lines of DC as a win would cement a place in the top two. In the last match, Dhoni's team rested pacer Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for KM Asif and Sam Curran respectively. While they may retain Curran to keep Bravo fresh for the qualifiers, CSK will bring back Chahar for Asif, who left the field midway through his over against Royals. 3. Probable Playing 11s DC XI: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan CSK XI: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi 4. Dream11 Team Prediction Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vice-captain: Avesh Khan