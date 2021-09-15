Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' pacers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ben Dwarshuis arrive in UAE

By

Dubai, Sep 15: Delhi Capitals' pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje from South Africa and Ben Dwarshuis from Australia arrived in Dubai on Wednesday (September 15) and reached the team hotel. All three overseas players were tested for Covid-19 upon arrival.

Dwarshuis will be in quarantine for 6 days, meanwhile, the South African players have entered the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble directly from the bio-bubble set up for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka.

Delhi Capitals signed Dwarshuis as a replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes for the upcoming second half of the tournament.

Senior England all-rounder Woakes pulled out of the second phase of the IPL 2021, citing personal reasons. Woakes played three matches for his franchise Delhi Capitals and picked up five wickets during the first half of the tournament which was held at home.

Dwarshuis has picked up 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73. The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

Woakes later informed that it would have been extremely hard to play three back-to-back tournaments so he chose T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series over the IPL.

"With the World Cup and the Ashes, it would have been too much in a short space of time. I would have loved to have been part of the IPL but something has to give," Woakes told 'The Guardian'.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, when the IPL 2021 season resumes.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 30 September 19 2021, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 19:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments