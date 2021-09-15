IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' pacers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ben Dwarshuis arrive in UAE

Dwarshuis will be in quarantine for 6 days, meanwhile, the South African players have entered the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble directly from the bio-bubble set up for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka.

Delhi Capitals signed Dwarshuis as a replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes for the upcoming second half of the tournament.

Senior England all-rounder Woakes pulled out of the second phase of the IPL 2021, citing personal reasons. Woakes played three matches for his franchise Delhi Capitals and picked up five wickets during the first half of the tournament which was held at home.

Dwarshuis has picked up 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73. The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

Woakes later informed that it would have been extremely hard to play three back-to-back tournaments so he chose T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series over the IPL.

"With the World Cup and the Ashes, it would have been too much in a short space of time. I would have loved to have been part of the IPL but something has to give," Woakes told 'The Guardian'.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, when the IPL 2021 season resumes.