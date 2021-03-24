IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' players Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra begin 7-day quarantine in Mumbai

The players who arrived in Mumbai, included pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Lalit Yadav. All these players assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 23) and they will be in quarantine until March 30th.

The players will now be under seven days of hard quarantine before the training starts in Mumbai. The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on (April 10).

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan interact with fans as Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 14

With its players set to enter the bio-secure bubble for the IPL 14, a DC source told PTI that the vaccination may start with the Indian players.

"We have spoken to the BCCI which in turn is in talks with the Union Health Ministry, especially now that the Olympic-bound athletes are/will be getting the vaccine," a DC source said.

"The foreign players may not get the nod... they have initiated conversations and for the Indian players to start off with," he added. Earlier last week, the franchise unveiled its new official playing jersey ahead of the season in a unique ceremony in the presence of fans.

The GMR-JSW co-owned franchise, which believes in a 'Fans First' approach, handpicked some of its top fans and invited them over for a surprise to the Delhi Capitals office.

The fans were the very first ones to see the new jersey, even before the players. Getting their hands on their very own customised DC jerseys left the fans elated, but the best was saved for the end.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them LIVE over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.