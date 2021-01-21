IPL 2021 transfer window: Delhi Capitals trade Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams to Royal Challengers Bangalore

The runners-up of the IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals, have traded all-rounders Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams with the RCB ahead of IPL fourteen.

In an official statement released by the Delhi-based franchise, said: "Delhi Capitals would like to announce that all-rounders Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams have been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction. Everyone at Delhi Capitals would like to thank the duo for their contribution, and would like to wish them the very best for their respective futures."

The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise revealed a list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction which will be held next month. Delhi Capitals retained a total of 19 players which includes six overseas players.

The players who have been retained by the franchise include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Harshal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey and Avesh Khan.

The six overseas players which include last season's Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, along with his South African pace partner Anrich Nortje, Australian all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and English bowler Chris Woakes have also been retained by the franchise.

Meanwhile, the franchise has released six players which include two Indian and four overseas players. The Indian duo of Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, along with the overseas quartet of West Indies' Keemo Paul, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia's Alex Carey, and England's Jason Roy have all been released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction.