IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Captain & Vice-Captain

Team News SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be aiming to put the disappointments of the first phase aside and make a fresh start under the leadership of captain Kane Williamson. Williamson was appointed the captain of the franchise after a dull start to the season.

SRH seemed clueless in the first half of the season as they faltered in every department of the game. In UAE, they would be hoping for a different start and spoil the chances of the top-ranked sides.

David Warner would be looking to find his rhythm back in the remaining games and prepare himself for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup which will be held in the UAE.

SRH team would be hoping for an improved performance from the Indian bench for that would put lesser pressure on the big names in the side.

Team News DC

Delhi Capitals were on a roll in first leg of the season and would be looking to start from where they left. Delhi team management handed the responsibility of leading the side on the shoulders of young India cricketer Rishabh Pant. Pant was chosen to lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first leg due to injury.

While Shreyas Iyer reunited with the franchise for the second phase but the management has decided to keep Pant as the captain of the side for the remainder of the season.

Senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan and his opening partner Prithvi Shaw have been the biggest reasons for the team's success. In UAE, the duo will be aiming to give DC fine start and help the team make it to the playoffs.

The team will look for another solid start from the middle-order players like Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Marcus Stoinis. They will be bolstered with the entry of Shreyas. The team has a perfect balance of all-rounders too and the presence of Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Amit Mishra makes the spin attack strong.

The pace department also comprises star players like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, and Umesh Yadav amongst others.

Probable XIs

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Players arriving from International assignments and Caribbean Premier League stints might get preferred over others for they must be in form but that also makes selection a little hard in the early stages. However, a few players are first choice given their ability in the T20 format.

Dream11 best pick:

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: David Warner