IPL 2021: Dhoni and Dhawan trolled on social media for gully cricket

By

Bengaluru, April 9: Dream11's campaign #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has literally taken the world wide web by storm and the cricketers are not untouched by the virality.

All in good humor but especially players from overseas have not shied away from taunting legendary MS Dhoni and Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on social media.

This comes close on the heels of Sunrisers Hyderabad players taking a did at some of their Mumbai Indians counterparts.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad involved in a battle of tweets!

It just goes on to show that the coming two months will be filled with unlimited entertainment.

After Dream11 shared a video of the #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai campaign starring Dhoni who is seen bowling at a street cricket match and managing to dismiss his opponent, Ab de Villiers requested Mahi to bowl and not keep. 'Definitely prefer you bowling than keeping. New role?' - a suggestion from a competitive standpoint from 2 wicketkeepers.

Du Plessi's reminder

Faf du Plessis, Dhoni's CSK team-mate reminds him of plans to go for bike rides on Mahi's bike.

We all know that MSD is a fan of bikes and has an awesome collection, Faf just wants to benefit as a teammate. - @msdhoni When are we taking your bikes out for a ride? You Promised😀We're a TEAM after all :P #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai #Whistlepodu

Dhawan in terrace

In another video Shikhar Dhawan, was seen making space to cricket on the terrace, he tagged his team-mates Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada showcasing the importance of comradery as Delhi Capitals challenges for their first IPL trophy.

He said Team hai toh zindagi hai. Aur jab saare dost ek saath ho, toh zindagi kamaal hai.

Stokes follows up

In the tweet where Dhawan tagged his team-mates, Ben Stokes tweets ‘Great warm-up'.

As Stoke's Rajasthan Royals looks eager to match up against Dhawan's Delhi Capitals again, it is sure that Ben is genuinely challenging Shikhar for a match-up in the days to follow.

Butler joins the fun

Jos Butler surely had a trick up his sleeve, he taunted Dhawan when he was seen clearing his terrace of clothes, kept out to dry in order to play cricket with his friends.

The English gloveman poked Didn't know you had such a massive wardrobe.

Ashwin's jibe!

As if the Englishmen were not enough, even compatriot Ashwin jibed at the southpaw to clear his terrace too -

My terrace is great for building cricket too @SDhawan25, please help clear it!!😁😁 . @DelhiCapitals @RishabhPant17 @ShreyasIyer15 #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai @dream11

Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 16:21 [IST]
