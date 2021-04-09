IPL 2021: Dhoni and Dhawan trolled on social media for gully cricket

Bengaluru, April 9: Dream11's campaign #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has literally taken the world wide web by storm and the cricketers are not untouched by the virality.

All in good humor but especially players from overseas have not shied away from taunting legendary MS Dhoni and Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on social media.

This comes close on the heels of Sunrisers Hyderabad players taking a did at some of their Mumbai Indians counterparts.

It just goes on to show that the coming two months will be filled with unlimited entertainment.

After Dream11 shared a video of the #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai campaign starring Dhoni who is seen bowling at a street cricket match and managing to dismiss his opponent, Ab de Villiers requested Mahi to bowl and not keep. 'Definitely prefer you bowling than keeping. New role?' - a suggestion from a competitive standpoint from 2 wicketkeepers.