IPL 2021: Dhoni and Dhawan trolled on social media for gully cricket

Du Plessi's reminder
Faf du Plessis, Dhoni's CSK team-mate reminds him of plans to go for bike rides on Mahi's bike.
We all know that MSD is a fan of bikes and has an awesome collection, Faf just wants to benefit as a teammate. - @msdhoni When are we taking your bikes out for a ride? You Promised😀We're a TEAM after all :P #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai #Whistlepodu
Dhawan in terrace
In another video Shikhar Dhawan, was seen making space to cricket on the terrace, he tagged his team-mates Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada showcasing the importance of comradery as Delhi Capitals challenges for their first IPL trophy.
He said Team hai toh zindagi hai. Aur jab saare dost ek saath ho, toh zindagi kamaal hai.
Stokes follows up
In the tweet where Dhawan tagged his team-mates, Ben Stokes tweets ‘Great warm-up'.
As Stoke's Rajasthan Royals looks eager to match up against Dhawan's Delhi Capitals again, it is sure that Ben is genuinely challenging Shikhar for a match-up in the days to follow.
Butler joins the fun
Jos Butler surely had a trick up his sleeve, he taunted Dhawan when he was seen clearing his terrace of clothes, kept out to dry in order to play cricket with his friends.
The English gloveman poked Didn't know you had such a massive wardrobe.
Ashwin's jibe!
As if the Englishmen were not enough, even compatriot Ashwin jibed at the southpaw to clear his terrace too -
My terrace is great for building cricket too @SDhawan25, please help clear it!!😁😁 . @DelhiCapitals @RishabhPant17 @ShreyasIyer15 #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai @dream11